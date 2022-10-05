Scam artist impersonates actor Johnny Depp on Instagram and cheats retired; victim lost more than R$ 200 thousand and seeks compensation | Sao Paulo

The court dismissed the action of a pensioner against a bank after losing more than R$200,000 when transferring the money to a scammer who pretended to be American actor Johnny Depp and promised a relationship with the Brazilian. There is appeal.

According to the decision of Judge Clarissa Rodrigues Alves, in the compensation process, the victim stated that she had the first contact with the criminal on September 21, 2020 through Instagram.

At transfers were made to an account in Antonio’s name, who was identified by the fake Johnny Depp as a “Brazilian friend of his lawyer”. The amounts requested during the coup de romance were related to false convictions in cases that supposedly involved the figure of the actor.

In court, she asked for the condemnation of the bank that received the transfers on behalf of the Brazilian with compensation and material and moral damages in the amount of R$ 208,400.

The bank claimed in court that the resident of Osasco, in Greater São Paulo, was the one who transferred the money “by her own free will”, without interference from the agency.

“Although the author claims to have been the victim of a scammer, nothing in the records proves her entire narrative. It should be noted that the plaintiff attached to the file only and only the bank transfer receipts, which she made of her own free will, but does not add the Instagram profile that deceived her”, the judge wrote in a decision published on 28 December. September.

According to verified by g1at first the conversations were just about everyday life, but as time went by, the person who claimed to be the actor himself told the story that he needed money to pay convictions in cases he was involved.

Indeed, earlier this year, Depp was suing ex-wife Amber Heard and asking for $50 million in moral damages for an article she wrote in The Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. Heard also sued the actor in action who asked for $100 million.

Amber and Johnny were convicted of defaming each other in the Fairfax County Courthouse in the US state of Virginia. The process had worldwide repercussions.

At the same time that the clash took place in real life, the scammer was deceiving the victim in Greater São Paulo. Also according to what was found, there were promises in the conversations by the coup plotter to take the victim to live with him, who would be in the United States.

“The pandemic contributed to the Plaintiff believing every lie told by the scammer, given the emotional shock experienced, she was only looking for a ‘way out or life change’, even performing plastic surgery believing she would live in Los Angeles”, he defended. the lawyer in the case against the bank.

The retiree sold her car and house to “help” the fake actor. At his request were made deposits in the account of a Brazilian of BRL 15,000, BRL 40,400 and BRL 153,000.

After selling the house, the vehicle and having some checks blocked, the victim’s son suspected the fraud and asked his mother about the bank transactions. On her cell phone, he saw the conversations.

The victim’s defense even found the name of the bank account owner on websites maintained by “scam hunters” who point out suspects in criminal transactions involving romance scams.

The same account that would be from “a friend of Depp’s lawyer” was identified by the scammer Glauce Lima in another case, when the profile with photos of “doctor David” talked for seven months with a victim and asked for money to come to Brazil .

“Unfortunately, this type of coup is happening. We are having Brazilians involved in these gangs. We know that none of these victims are guilty, they are victims. They are women who fell in love and were carried away by the feeling. They make these transfers because they are in love and want help the person they think they love. Brazil is not paying enough attention to these scams.”

‘Scam hunters’

Scam hunters: Women unmask criminals who promise romance on the web

Unlike other countries, such as the United States, Brazil does not have official statistics on virtual romance scams. However, a group of women started to monitor and keep information about this type of crime.

Some materials have already been forwarded and used by the police. The case was shown in Fantastic.

According to Crystal Brasil, who also identifies herself as a “hunter”, some points can be a warning for an imposter profile: almost no public response to comments, no relatives among friends and few personal photos, which are handpicked to impress, such as pictures with children, animals and cooking.