Scam artist offers audition for Walcyr Carrasco’s soap opera in exchange for money

A scammer is offering tests for Terra Vermelha, a new telenovela by Walcyr Carrasco, which is scheduled to premiere in 2023 on Globo. The man in question identifies himself as Claudio Fits and tries to negotiate a spot on an alleged casting call in exchange for money.

One of the victims of the attempted coup told Patricia Kogut’s column that she didn’t believe the small talk because of one detail. Fits said that the plot director was Rogério Gomes, aka Papinha. However, the executive no longer works at the Rio station and announced his departure from the company in May.

The soap opera’s director is really looking for a young actress for one of the main roles, but it’s Luiz Henrique Rios, who was even with Carrasco in Mato Grosso do Sul recently, to define details of the story’s setting.

That’s when the woman realized that it was all bullshit and Cláudio Fits’ proposal was, in fact, a scam. Terra Vermelha is scheduled for release in May of next year, replacing Travessia. For now, names like Tony Ramos, Gloria Pires and Agatha Moreira are already confirmed.

Learn more about Terra Vermelha, by Walcyr Carrasco

Disclosure / TV Globo

Substitute for Travessia, Terra Vermelha will deal with the world of agribusiness. Land dispute, murder and revenge are some of the themes to be exposed in the plot.

Still with a provisional title, the new feuilleton by Walcyr Carrasco will tell the story of a young woman who, in her childhood, saw her parents being killed by land grabbers. As an adult, she will want revenge against the villain of the story. Until then, these two roles must be Agatha Moreira and Gloria Pires. Another name quoted to give life to one of the villains of the plot is that of Cauã Reymond.

Among the subjects that will involve the characters’ lives are fake news and the impact of technology on people’s lives. In addition to being set in the countryside, the plot will also have an urban story.

The events will take place in a fictional city, and the title refers to the rich soil rich in minerals. Carrasco’s last work at Globo was with A Dona do Pedaço (2019).