Scarpa says that Abel Ferreira went straight and ‘vetoed’ that half went to a certain country: ‘Don’t go there’

The midfielder will leave Palmeiras at the end of the year to wear the Nottingham Forest shirt

One of the main players in palm trees in season, Gustavo Scarpa will leave the club at the end of the season, with the termination of his contract with the club.

And the destination is already set. But it could be another. in participation in ESPN FC this Tuesday (4), the midfielder told how Abel Ferreira took Olympiacos from their fate.

“I had a conversation with him, because, at first, the proposal was to play for Olympiacos, play Champions League. They ended up not classifying, and I called Abel, I wanted his help to facilitate the exit. I made it very clear that my dream was not to play in Greece, but that if I played well, it could serve as a gateway to the bigger leagues,” he said.

“He spoke like this: ‘Don’t go to Greece, it’s not your place. But to England you can go’. When the question of Nottingham came up directly, he said: ‘there’s nothing to do, it’s the best league in the world”, he added.

With a contract until the end of 2022, Scarpa already has a pre-contract signed with the Nottingham Foresta club that rose to the Premier League this season.

For Palmeiras, since 2018, the number 14 has already won the title twice. CONMEBOL Libertadoresa Brazilianone Brazil’s Cuptwice the Paulista championship is South American Recopa.