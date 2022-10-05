Scarpa says that Abel made a condition to release him; Look

Midfielder Gustavo Scarpa is in a farewell mood with Palmeiras, but had to dribble a “condition” from coach Abel Ferreira to change the club from São Paulo to European football. In an interview, today (4), to “ESPN FC”, the shirt 14 explained that the commander “vetoed” a proposal before approving the negotiation with Nottingahm Forest.

Dreaming of acting in Europe, Scarpa said he received a proposal to defend Olympiacos, from Greece. Abel, however, said that was not the place for the midfielder. Afterwards, the Portuguese agreed to the transfer to the English team.

“I had a conversation with Abel, because at first the proposal for me to go to Olympiacos, to play in the Champions League. Olympiacos even ended up not qualifying. I called Abel because I wanted his help to facilitate the exit. , because it was my dream to play in Europe. My dream was not to play in Greece, but it could serve as a gateway for me to go to bigger leagues”, explained Scarpa.

“He said: ‘Man, you’re not going to Greece. It’s not your place. But if you go to England, you can go’. When the issue arose in Nottingham I went to talk to him and he said ‘there’s no what to do, it’s the best place in the world. Go ahead. Good luck’. It was like that. Pragmatic”. he completed.

Gustavo Scarpa has a contract with Palmeiras until the end of this year and will then go to Nottingham, in England.

What about Endrick?

Endrick, from Palmeiras, in a game against Botafogo for the Brasileirão Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

A jewel of Palmeiras, Endrick was listed for the last three games, but he still hasn’t won minutes with Abel Ferreira. And for Scarpa, the 16-year-old striker will have to wait for a “quiet” match to finally make his debut.

“The kid is a phenomenon, it’s really different. He punches, takes a beating from the guys, kicks hard, is very technical, has resources. Abel has a top ‘problem’ in his hand, which is to get the kid to play. Abel has acted with some care to preserve Endrick. I think he is waiting for an easier, resolved game”, said the midfielder.

Palmeiras returns to the field this Thursday, against Coritiba, at 19h (GMT), at Allianz Parque, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.