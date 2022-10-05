Second round begins with fake news associating Lula with Satanism and controversy over Bolsonaro in Freemasonry | Elections 2022

The second round of the presidential elections began with posts on social media associating former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with Satanism, and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with Freemasonry.

An old video, which began to circulate this Tuesday (4) on social networks and groups of messaging applications, shows the president speaking in a Freemasonry store. The content predates Bolsonaro’s first candidacy for the presidency, in 2018.

In the material, Bolsonaro says he has no intention of running for the post of chief executive. “I’m not a candidate for anything,” he said at the time. Until the last update of this report, the president had not publicly commented on the declaration.

The existence of an alleged link between Bolsonaro and Freemasonry could be seen as a problem by the president’s campaign because the group has already been criticized by influential evangelical leaders who support the reelection candidate, such as Silas Malafaia.

Another video that circulated again, for example, shows the bolsonarista pastor answering a question about Freemasonry, which he associated with “darkness”.

With no set date, the content has an excerpt in which Malafaia states: “Freemasonry is not for us [evangélicos]. There are things that are valid for anyone, for the people of God it is no good and it is useless. We are of the light, we come out of the darkness. This is slander.”

Lula, a few hours after securing a place in the second round of the presidential race, was associated with a man identified as Vicky Vanilla, who would be a Satanist.

In a note, the PT states that there is no relationship between the man and the former president. “Whoever spreads this is dishonest and abuses people’s good faith,” the statement reads. The party accuses Bolsonarist groups on Telegram and WhatsApp of sharing the lie.

Vicky Vanilla released a video this Tuesday in which she claims to have received threats and denied the rumor.

“This statement is part of a live I did and is being used out of context”, he says. “The video is being spread as fake news about me and about candidate Lula, who has no connection with our spiritual house.”

In the first round of the 2022 election, on Sunday (2), Lula received 57.2 million votes (48.4%), and Bolsonaro, 51.07 million (43.2%). Since the beginning of the campaign, on August 15, the two have already emerged as the only candidates with real chances, re-editing the polarization of 2018.

Over almost 50 days, the PT candidate and the PL candidate focused their efforts on consolidating their bases and seeking votes from the undecided and the so-called third way. The strategies of the two campaigns went through mutual attacks in radio and TV advertisements, rallies and debates.

The second round is scheduled for October 30.