see 5 tips on HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM MENINGITIS

With information from the Ministry of Health and the Unimed Fortaleza Portal

THE meningitis is a disease that can be caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasitescapable of igniting the boys, membranes of brain and spinal cord.

In Brazil, the meningitis is considered a endemic diseasewhich can lead to outbreaks and epidemics occasional.

You men, are usually the most affected by the disease, but people from all walks of life ages, genders and social classes may end up acquiring the condition.

>>> SEE HERE WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF MENINGITIS

For this reason, it is always important to identify ways of how to protect yourself from meningitis.

5 WAYS TO PREVENT MENINGITIS:

as a way to to prevent of the disease, check 5 tips to avoid transmission of meningitis.

1. VACCINATION:

One of the main measures of primary prevention of the disease is the application of meningitis vaccinesavailable for the main causes bacterial.

At meningitis vaccines offered by National Immunization Program at the child vaccination schedule are:

Meningococcal C vaccine (Conjugated): protects against meningitis of the serogroup C .

(Conjugated): protects against meningitis of the . 10-valent pneumococcal vaccine (conjugated): protects against invasive diseases caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae such as meningitis.

(conjugated): protects against invasive diseases caused by such as meningitis. pentavalent: protects against invasive diseases caused by Haemophilus influenzae serotype Bincluding meningitis.

CAN MENINGITIS KILL?

2. CONSTANT HAND HYGIENE:

One of the main ways to get infected with the meningitis it is through contaminated food, water and objects.

In addition, foods infected by pet urine are also one of the causes of meningitis.

For this reason, wash hands frequently and to make a constant hygiene of the body is essential to guarantee the meningitis prevention.

3. AVOID SHARING PERSONAL ITEMS:

Split personal items like cups, cigarettes or toothbrushes it is a danger for those seeking to avoid meningitis.

This happens because the Spittle is one of the most common forms of transmission of meningitis, as well as contact with the skin. airway.

4. COVER YOUR MOUTH WHENEVER YOU COUGH OR SPINE OR WEAR A MASK:

THE transmission of meningitis can either be done in the form fecal-oralhow much from person to person.

This second option includes droplets and secretions expelled of nose and throat.

In this way, to know how to protect yourself from meningitis and avoid transmitting it, it is important to use masks in case you have symptoms and stay less than 2 meters away of people with the disease.

5. HAVE A HEALTHY FOOD:

Have one balanced dietas well as good habits of quality of lifehelps to increase the immunity of your organism, preventing the framework of meningitis get worse.

MENINGITIS: Know how to identify the symptoms

Now that you know ways to how to protect yourself from meningitisalso be sure to carry out all the Routine tests necessary to ensure a prevention even more complete disease.