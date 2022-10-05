see how to withdraw up to R$ 3,000 through the Caixa Tem app

Everyone knows Caixa Econômica Federal and its services. During the time of the pandemic, the bank was extremely important for having paid all the aid offered by the government.

Since then, the Caixa Tem application has become known as the company’s digital version. Today users search for various services on it. One of them is loans with great conditions.

Cash offers loans

As previously mentioned, Caixa Econômica has a large service hall for the population. Among the options is the offer of a microcredit for people who act as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI).

The program was called SIM Digital and is available both for individuals and for MEI. However, it is necessary to pay attention to one point. The values ​​must be used only for projects.

With it, it is possible to buy new machines to use, pay employees or even invest in material.

For each group of people there are different options. Thus, individuals can request up to R$ 1 thousand. Payment interest is 1.95% per month. Those who act as MEI can ask for up to R$ 3 thousand and pay with fees of 1.99% per month. It is worth remembering that for both options the limit of installments to be paid is 24 months.

People who are negative can also request payment. However, the debt they have cannot exceed the amount of R$ 3 thousand. Another important point is that for those who were MEI, it is necessary to have activity registered with the CNPJ for at least 12 months.

how to hire

The service can be hired quite simply. However, it is necessary to pay attention to a differentiation between the groups. Individuals can request the money directly through the bank’s application. Just download it (Android: https://bit.ly/3S1GCBO or iOS: https://apple.co/3z9qcit).

Once this is done, you need to login and enter your account. Click on the option “Contract credit from Caixa TEM”. Then there will be a quiz that must be answered honestly. In the next window you can choose the value you want. Then what is the most appropriate payment date.

There is still the possibility to select the number of installments. Once this is done, confirm and enter the requested password. After the process has been carried out, the bank will take a few days to evaluate the interested parties.

People who want credit working as an MEI must follow a different process. This is because the modality is not yet available online for this audience.

Once you know this, it is then necessary to go in person to one of Caixa Econômica’s branches. In it, you will be asked for some documents by the bank clerk. The first of these is a proof of residency.

The Certificate of Condition of Individual Microentrepreneur (CCMEI), DASN SIMEI of the last fiscal year ended and also the billing receipt that has been regulated with the Annual Declaration, it is called Delivery Receipt.

Once this is done, it is enough to resolve all the necessary points with the company employee. You will be able to choose the amount, number of installments and due date.

