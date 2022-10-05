See the 29 Brazilian beaches awarded for water quality and safety in an international list | Tourism and Travel

A total of 29 Brazilian beaches received the ‘Blue Flag’ environmental certification, a program by the NGO Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), based in Denmark.
The national beaches were chosen by an international jury, which also selected 11 Brazilian marinas. Criteria such as water quality, environmental management and education, in addition to the safety of the sites.
Most beaches are in the state of Santa Catarina (18), followed by Rio de Janeiro (4) and Bahia (3). Another four states had one beach selected each: Alagoas, Ceará, Espírito Santo and São Paulo.
The disclosure of the award-winning places in the season 2022/2023 took place on Monday (3). The certificate will be received in November at a face-to-face event in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro.
- Patacho Beach, Port of Stones
Praia do Patacho: the most hidden paradise, with clear, warm and calm waters. — Photo: Celso Tavares/G1
- Ponta de Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe Beach, Salvador – BA
- Guarajuba Beach, Camaçari – BA
- Itacimirim Beach, Camaçari – BA
Itacimirim Beach, in the Metropolitan Region of Salvador. — Photo: Marina Oliveira
- Cumbuco Beach, Caucaia – CE
Cumbuco Beach, in Fortaleza — Photo: Publicity
- Praia da Sereia, Vila Velha – ES
Praia da Sereia, in Vila Velha — Photo: Everton Thiago/Vila Velha City Hall
Praia do Estaleirinho, in Balneário Camboriú, awarded with the Blue Flag — Photo: PMBC/Disclosure
- Praia Grande, Governador Celso Ramos – SC
- Praia do Estaleiro, Balneário Camboriú – SC
- Estaleirinho Beach, Balneário Camboriú – SC
- Piçarras Beach – Balneário Piçarras – SC
- Quatro Ilhas Beach, Bombinhas – SC
- Mariscal Beach, Bombinhas – SC
- Conceição Beach, Bombinhas – SC
- Prainha, São Francisco do Sul – SC
- Praia do Forte, São Francisco do Sul – SC
- Praia Grande, Penha – SC
- Vovó Basin Beach, Penha – SC
- Saudade Beach, Penha – SC
- Peri Lagoon, Florianópolis – SC
- Cerro Beach, Barra Velha – SC
- Praia do Sol, Barra Velha – SC
- Taquaras Beach, Balneário Camboriú – SC
- Praia Grande, São Francisco do Sul – SC
- Ervino Beach, São Francisco do Sul – SC
- Praia do Tombo – Guarujá, SP
Praia do Tombo in Guarujá (SP). — Photo: Publicity/Guarujá City Hall
Praia do Peró, in Cabo Frio, RJ, received the “Blue Flag” seal. — Photo: Cabo Frio City Hall/ Publicity
- Praia do Peró, Cabo Frio – RJ
- Praia do Sossego, Niterói – RJ
- Itaúna Beach, Saquarema – RJ
- Forno Beach, Armação de Búzios – RJ
The 11 award-winning Brazilian marinas
- Yacht Clube da Bahia, Salvador – BA
- Marina Costabella, Angra dos Reis – RJ
- Santos Yacht Club, Angra dos Reis – RJ
- ICSC, Florianópolis – SC
- Marina Kauai, Ubatuba – SP
- Tedesco Marina – Balneário Camboriú – SC
- Marina Itajai, Itajai – SC
- National Marinas, Guarujá – SP
- Voga Marine, Ubatuba – SP
- Santos Yacht Club, Guarujá – SP
- Marina da Conceição, Florianópolis – SC
What are the criteria for receiving the Blue Flag?
For a location to receive the Blue Flag certification, criteria such as:
- each beach must provide at least five environmental education activities to the public during the Blue Flag season;
- water quality;
- cultural value of the place;
- beach cleaning;
- beach must have containers for garbage, including recyclables;
- beach must have restrooms;
- access for animals on the beach must be controlled;
- first aid equipment must be available on the beach;
- at least one beach in the municipality must be equipped to receive people with special needs.