See the dividend stocks selected by BTG for October – Money Times

O BTG Pactual made three changes to its portfolio of dividends for the month of October. The papers come out TIM (TIMS3), Cosan (CSAN3) and Agricultural SLC (SLCE3) to give way to B3 (B3SA3), Cury (CURY3) and Valley (VALE3).

“About OKaccounting for almost 15% of the Ibovespa and with the market being aggressively short / with positions below the index, we believe that the thesis is positively asymmetric and we hope that the recent uncertainties will dissipate from now on”, says BTG about the entry of the paper in the dividend portfolio.

In case of B3the asset prices an attractive valuation in relation to global peers and its historical average multiples, in addition to the bank seeing more clearly the interest rate trajectory, which could be a trigger

short-term positive for the paper.

already about the CuryBTG points out that the company is very well positioned to benefit from the recent changes to the Casa Verde e Amarela program, as the company is delivering high margins with a strong pipeline of projects to be launched in the second half of 2023.

BTG highlights that reducing the risk political could boost Brazilian stocks, which are trading at what the bank believes are very attractive valuations (9.2x P/E 12-month projected, and 1.5x standard deviations below average).

Furthermore, the fact that the Brazil being at the end of the monetary tightening cycle, inflation slowing down and the country not having major energy problems can also help in the boost.

Check out the dividend portfolio indications for October:

Company ticker Weight Estimated dividend yield 2022 Estimated dividend yield 2023 Bradesco BBDC4 10% 5.8% 6.4% Alupar ALUP11 10% 6.3% 9.4% electrobras ELET3 10% 12% 18% OK VALE3 10% 11.8% 10.5% know SBSP3 10% 2.0% 2.2% Itau ITUB4 10% 3.9% 5.2% Cury CURY3 10% 8.6% 9.1% B3 B3SA3 10% 4.2% 5.3% Minerva BEEF3 10% 7.2% 6.2% Bank of Brazil BAAS3 10% 10.2% 11.8%

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and lots of interactivity, such as: the summary of the main news of the day in Minuto Money Times, Money Times Responds, in which our journalists answer questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more most… Click here and follow our profile now!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.