See the likely lineup of PSG against Benfica in the Champions League

Credit: Disclosure / PSG

Benfica x PSG face this Wednesday (4) at 16:00 (GMT) at Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon-POR, for the third round of the Champions League group stage. With two victories won so far, the team led by Neymar, Messi and co. want to maintain 100% success.

PSG lineup against Benfica

At the moment, PSG and Benfica are tied with six points each. With that, whoever wins practically forwards the classification to the next phase. Christophe Galtier’s team is trying for the first time to conquer the competition and is motivated to do so.

At first, PSG is pointed out as the favorite for today’s game. Galtier, however, praised the Portuguese team the day before.

“It is a very interesting team, well organized. It has been seen since the beginning of the season. There is quality both individually and collectively. I’m not surprised to see them at this level. Today, Benfica can assert itself as the favorite of this group”, declared the PSG coach.

“To succeed and beat Benfica, we will have to have the ability to play under pressure. We will face a team that will play, that will want to attack and accelerate the game. They put enormous pressure on our first men, but it won’t be necessary to throw the balls, but play under pressure. We will also have to be much more efficient than we have been,” added Galtier.

PSG’s probable lineup against Benfica is as follows: Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Danilo; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes; Messi, Mbappe and Neymar.

DATASHEET

Benfica vs Paris Saint-Germain

Uefa Champions League 2022/23

Group H – 3rd round

​

Date and time: 10/05/2022, at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon (POR)

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

Assistants: Diego Barbero (ESP) and Angel Nevado (ESP)

Streaming: TNT and HBO Max

LIKELY TIMES

BENFICA (Coach: Roger Schmidt)

Vlachodimos; Bah, Otamendi, António Silva and Grimaldo; Florentino, Enzo Fernández, David Neres, Rafa Silva and João Mário; Goncalo Ramos.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (Coach: Christophe Galtier)

Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Danilo; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes; Messi, Mbappe and Neymar.