see the new payment dates and the announced amount

Nova Iguaçu, RJ —

The payments of the Auxílio Brasil for October were anticipated by the Federal Government after the confirmation of the presidential election in the second round.

The Auxílio Brasil calendar would start on October 18th, with the change the starting date was for the 11th.

Critics of the current government considered the change in the calendar as an electoral strategy that could influence the outcome of this year’s presidential elections.

Every time, the government pulls out a benefit, an advantage, a subsidy, a tax reduction. Nothing is done within a plan, but rather to try to manipulate the popular will, wrote journalist Míriam Leitão in her column in the newspaper O Globo.

Brazil aid of 800 reais

Another novelty that was announced by the Federal Government was the addition of R$ 200 as a bonus for beneficiaries who got a formal job.

With the bonus called Urban Productive Inclusion, the final value of Auxílio Brasil can reach R$ 800, excluding additional benefits, such as Vale Gás.

In August, Auxílio Brasil was also anticipated, however, the current focus would be on winning the support of the most vulnerable population, which needs the income transfer program, in the decision of the second round.

New Aid Brasil calendar for October

The payment of the Auxílio Brasil for October will follow the order of deposit based on the last social identification number (NIS).

Thus, this is the updated calendar of Auxílio Brasil:

Final NIS 1: October 11;

Final NIS 2: October 13;

Final NIS 3: October 14;

Final NIS 4: October 17;

Final NIS 5: October 18;

Final NIS 6: October 19;

Final NIS 7: October 20;

Final NIS 8: October 21;

Final NIS 9: October 24;

Final NIS 0: 25 October.

Who will receive Auxílio Brasil in October?

Auxílio Brasil is intended for vulnerable Brazilian families that fall into the extreme poverty and poverty lines, proving a monthly family income per capita between R$105 to R$210.

There are three possibilities for receiving Aid Brazil:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically;

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list;

If you are not on CadÚnico, you must seek a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving.