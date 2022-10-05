See tips to avoid online shopping fraud

The Procon-SP Foundation (Consumer Protection Protection Program) found differences of up to 192.23% in the price of the same toy in a survey carried out between September 8, 9 and 12 on seven sites. With Children’s Day approaching, the agency also listed some tips for consumers to avoid problems when buying an item over the internet.

The survey took into account products from the websites of Americanas, Carrefour, Extra, Magazine Luiza, Ri happyToy Mania and PB kids. The values ​​of 93 items of different types and models of dolls/dolls, games and modeling clay were compared.

One of the examples is the modeling clay. Play-Doh Pizza Party, Hasbro, that presented the value of R$ R$ 34.90 in an establishment and, in other, BRL BRL 101.99 — difference of BRL BRL 67.09.

Comparing 79 items common to surveys carried out in 2021 and 2022, Procon-SP found an increase of 20.63% in the average price. Access the full survey.

Tips to avoid online shopping fraud on Children’s Day

With Children’s Day approaching, celebrated on October 12, the defense body also listed tips to help parents and guardians to avoid fraud when shopping online:

Define the product you intend to buy, noting its characteristics and, whenever possible, the manufacturer’s reference code to make sure that the product on offer is exactly what you are looking for;

Research prices, considering the intended payment method, as the amount may vary for payments by bank slip, credit card, store card and Pix, according to discounts or interest in installments. Also consider the amount that will be charged for shipping;

Check that the website presents adequate, clear, ostensive information in Portuguese about its characteristics, quality, quantity, origin, composition, price and guarantee;

Pay particular attention to whether the product is suitable for the child and look for an indication of the age range of the toy;

Find out if the product is certified by Inmetro: the seal indicates that it was manufactured and marketed in accordance with the technical standards that guarantee the safety of the product;

Before finalizing the purchase and providing any personal data, make sure that the site is secure, noting if there is a symbol in the address bar in the form of a “lock”, among other indications. It is also important that the website informs the CNPJ, physical address and contact telephone number;

Check the exchange policy. In purchases via the internet, the consumer has the right to regret and cancel the purchase within seven days after the purchase or receipt of the product,

Please make sure that the delivery address is correct, that the price and payment terms were the same as advertised, and what is the delivery time.

Another important tip from the agency is to consult the sites to be avoided. Electronic addresses that were notified by Procon-SP and did not respond, or were not found, are listed and can be accessed here by the consumer.