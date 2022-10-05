





Father Marcelo Rossi and his father, Antônio Rossi Photo: Social Networks/@padremarcelorossi / Reproduction

Father Marcelo Rossi mourned the death of his father, Antônio Rossi, in tributes made on his social networks this Tuesday, 4th. The father of the religious died at the age of 81, last Monday, 3rd. In the comments of the publications , followers also offered condolences to the priest.

“Father I love you. See you later! In eternity. Maria goes ahead”, published Father Marcelo Rossi. In the photos, Marcelo’s mother, Wilma Mendonça, also appears.

The publications were made on Father Marcelo’s Instagram and Twitter pages. “Thank you for the life lesson, strength and faith you gave us”, thanked a follower. “We will miss Mr. Antônio who welcomed us very well at the launch of his books”, lamented one faithful.

Antônio Rossi’s cause of death was not reported. According to the priest’s press office, Antônio’s burial took place on Tuesday morning, in a ceremony for few people. The seventh day Mass takes place on Sunday, 9.

Father Marcelo Rossi returned to Brazil on Monday, after a pilgrimage in Europe, through cities in Portugal and Spain.

