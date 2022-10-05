Senate approves project that unlocks resources in states to finance the nursing floor | Policy

The Senate approved this Tuesday (4th) a project to help states and municipalities to pay the minimum wage for nursing professionals. The text, which received 67 votes in favor and none against, goes to the Chamber of Deputies.

The law that set the value of the national minimum for nurses in the public and private sectors at R$ 4,750 was approved by the National Congress and sanctioned by Palácio do Planalto. But, in September, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) suspended payment until the impacts of the law on the quality of health services and on state and municipal budgets are analyzed.

The proposal approved by the senators is just one of the measures that need to be taken to effect the payment of this minimum amount to professionals in the area.

The text releases the use, by states and municipalities, of resources dammed up from regional health and social assistance funds. The amount comes from federal transfers, from the Ministry of Health, to entities.

The money unlocked will not be used directly to fund the floor, because the Constitution prohibits paying personnel in this case. But, with more resources available, states and municipalities will have a slack in the budget, which will make it possible to pay nurses.

A similar release took place during the Covid-19 pandemic, to give governors and mayors more autonomy over spending.

Other sources of revenue are on the table, such as, for example, the exemption of the sector’s payroll, repatriation of resources and royalties from oil.

The proposal’s rapporteur, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), clarified that the matter “is not a direct action”, but rather a “cash reinforcement to face the increase in expenses”.

The senator stated that there are currently R$ 34 billion available in state and municipal health funds. This amount corresponds to the total amount for local managers to pay for health actions in general. A part of the R$ 34 billion is dammed and will be released if the bill becomes law.

According to the proposal, the entities are authorized to apply the idle money referring to the previous year. That is, in this year 2022, amounts reserved for 2021 that are left over can be spent.

The text allows this type of transfer until the end of 2023. “In theory, only financial resources that have not yet been spent can be transposed and transferred, that is, those whose appropriations have not been committed or have not canceled commitments,” the report says.

For example, if the federal government sends the municipality a specific amount for the purchase of an ambulance, and the municipality purchases a vehicle of lesser value, this unused difference can be used. As well as mandatory transfers of parliamentary amendments, indications of expenses that deputies and senators make in their electoral strongholds.