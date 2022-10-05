Senate approves release of funds to finance nursing floor — Senado Notícias

The Senate Plenary approved this Tuesday (4) the bill that extends the release of resources from state and municipal funds for health and social assistance (PLP 44/2022). According to the rapporteur, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), the measure is an alternative to finance the national floor of nursing. The text goes to the Chamber of Deputies.

The bill updates two laws that authorized the transfer of idle financial balances of funds. In this way, funds can be used within the areas of health and assistance for purposes other than the original ones. The purpose of the laws was to make additional resources available to combat covid-19 in states and municipalities. The authorization, valid until the end of 2021, is extended to the end of 2023.

Castro highlighted that the project’s approval is the first solution presented by the Senate to unlock the nursing floor, which was suspended by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The argument of Minister Roberto Barroso, author of the decision, was that the creation of the floor without a guaranteed source of funds would lead to layoffs in the sector and jeopardize the provision of health services.

Castro says that the release of funds is an “injection into the vein” for the federation’s entities, at the same time that it has no fiscal impact.

— These are resources that are already in the states and municipalities, and we are just going to allow them to have another destination, different from the one to which they were transferred by the federal government, so that subnational entities can have a cash reinforcement to face this expense increase that we recognized.

The senator estimates that the extension of the financial transpositions would immediately make R$ 4 billion available to states and municipalities. He stressed that the measure is only temporary, to allow entities to plan to assume the payment of the floor with their own resources in the future. He also recalled that Congress still needs to deliberate on ways to help meet the minimum in the private sector and in philanthropic hospitals and Santa Casa.

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco congratulated Marcelo Castro for the rapporteurship and recalled that his colleague is also the general rapporteur of the Union Budget for 2023 and in this position he will be able to make other contributions to solving the issue of the nursing floor. Pacheco also highlighted that the bill has the support of the National Confederation of Municipalities.

— Your Excellency renews the Senate’s commitment to the national nursing floor. This was born in the National Congress, it became a law, which was sanctioned by the President of the Republic, and obviously we want to see the law enforced. This temporary suspension by order of the STF is only for us to seek the solution of the source of funding, which is exactly what we do here today.