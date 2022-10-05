Senate approves use of SUS resources to fund nursing floor – News

The Senate approved this Tuesday (4) a bill that allows states and municipalities to transfer resources originally intended for the SUS (Unified Health System) for the payment of the minimum wage for nursing. The proposal goes to the Chamber for analysis.

Under the bill, governors and mayors will be able to reallocate idle funds from health and social assistance funds to pay the salaries of nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives. According to the article, the proposal has a financial reach of R$ 27.7 billion for the health area and R$ 402.2 million for social assistance.





The project was presented by Senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS) in March this year. At the time, he formulated the proposal to ensure that the idle resources of the funds were released to pay for the treatment of patients with Covid-19 sequelae. The matter, however, was changed to also ensure that part of the funds is used for the nursing floor.

In addition to this bill, Congress will consider more proposals that offer floor funding sources. Among the options is the repatriation of funds held outside Brazil and which have not been declared to the Federal Revenue. According to the project that will be discussed by parliamentarians, Brazilians who have money outside the country will be able to legalize it by paying 40% of the total amount to be declared.

Other alternatives considered are the exemption of hospital payroll, the correction of the SUS table, the compensation of debts of the states with the Union, the updating of assets or assignments of rights of lawful origin referring to movable or immovable property and the provision of financial assistance by the Union to the non-profit Santa Casas and philanthropic hospitals, which participate in a complementary way in the SUS.





suspended floor

The law that established the national nursing floor was approved by the National Congress and sanctioned in August, with the expectation that nurses will receive at least R$ 4,750. The base salary of nursing technicians must be 70% of this amount (R$ 3,325), while the initial remuneration of nursing assistants and midwives must be 50% of the floor (R$ 2,375).

However, on September 15, the law was suspended for 60 days by the STF (Federal Supreme Court. According to the Court’s decision, the suspension is necessary until the impacts of the measure on the finances of states and municipalities are clarified.

The decision of the Supreme still charges the determination of the risks to the employability of the category, this because entities in the health sector claimed that there may be mass layoffs. In addition, there is concern about the quality of services, due to the alleged risk of closing beds and reducing the number of nurses and technicians.