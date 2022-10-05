Senator José Serra announces support for Lula in the 2nd round of the presidential election | Elections 2022

Senator José Serra (PSDB-SP) announced this Tuesday (4) support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd round of the presidential election.

Serra and Lula were rivals in the 2002 election, when Lula won his first term as president.

March 13, 2020 file photo of Senator José Serra (PSDB-SP) posing on the balcony of the Municipal Theater of São Paulo, in downtown São Paulo — Photo: ALEX SILVA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Lula will contest the 2nd round against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In the 1st round, the PT received 57.2 million votes (48.4% of valid votes), and Bolsonaro, 51.07 million (43.2%).

Serra also declared support for Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) in the race for the government of São Paulo. Tarcísio is Bolsonaro’s candidate, and is contesting the second round against Fernando Haddad (PT).

“I am not going to elaborate on the subject. Given the alternatives put forward, I will vote for Lula. And, for the same reason, in São Paulo, my vote will be for Tarcísio de Freitas,” the senator wrote in a note.

This Tuesday, two days after the vote for the 1st round, was a day of intense movement by political forces about the alignments for the 2nd round of the presidential election.

Among the support received by Lula, in addition to Serra, are: the PDT, the defeated presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Cidadania.