Sergio Moro declares support for Bolsonaro in the 2nd round: ‘Lula is not an option’

Former judge took a stand ‘against the PT power project’ and spoke of ‘corruption of democracy’; Former minister left the current government after denouncing alleged interference by the president in the Federal Police

Carolina Antunes/PR

Sergio Moro (União Brasil) will support President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round



the former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil) will support the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round of the 2022 elections. The statement of support was made this Tuesday, 4, on social media. In publication in twitter, the former Minister of Justice and Public Security – who left the Bolsonaro government denouncing an alleged attempt to interfere by the Chief Executive in the Federal Police – stated that the support is “against the PT’s project of power”. “Lula it is not an electoral option, with its government marked by the corruption of democracy. Against the PT power project, I declare, in the second round, support for Bolsonaro,” he wrote. In the second round, President Bolsonaro will face Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). In 2018, the former president was prevented from running for the Presidency of the Republic after being convicted by the then judge Sergio Moro in the context of the Lava Jato operation.

Moro left the head of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security on April 24, 2020, after the dismissal of Maurício Valeixo from the Directorate-General of the Federal Police. At the time, during a press conference, the former minister spoke of alleged political interference by President Jair Bolsonaro in the corporation, which led to the opening of an inquiry – closed in 2022 for lack of evidence – into the case. In testimony, the current Chief Executive even stated that the former judge used the possible nomination for a vacancy in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to negotiate a change in command of the PF, which Moro countered by stating that he does not “change principles”. for positions”. In an interview with Panic, Young pan, Bolsonaro said that the “power went to Moro’s head” and reinforced that the former minister wanted a nomination to the Supreme Court. “He wanted a nomination to the Supreme, he would never pass the Supreme Court’s hearing, and it was in his mind to run for president one day. If he’d stayed on good terms with me, he could be my deputy now. Power goes to its head,” he stated.