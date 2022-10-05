Silvio Santos says that Patricia Abravanel ‘will throw a party’ if Eliana leaves SBT; understand

Presenter commented for the first time on rumors that the presenter will go to Globo

Reproduction/Instagram/patriciaabravanel

Silvio Santos spoke about the rumors that Eliana will leave SBT



The host Silvio Santos showed surprise at the rumors that the presenter Eliana can leave the SBT to take on a program in Globe. Asked about the matter by the YouTube channel “Intervenção”, the owner of the Baú declared with astonishment: “Who will leave SBT?”. Eliana’s name was reinforced, and Silvio joked: “If Eliana leaves SBT, the Patricia [Abravanel] will have a party at her house, she has already invited up to 100 guests”. In 2019, Silvio’s daughter number four declared during the “Jogo dos Pontinhos”, part of the “Silvio Santos Program”, that she would like her salary to be the same as Eliana’s. At the time, the owner of SBT declared: “You are not better than Eliana, that’s why you don’t earn more than her”. During the pandemic, Silvio had to step away from his Sunday program a few times and it was Patricia who took over his father’s post. With Silvio’s return to the attraction, she would be a strong name to take Eliana’s place. Speculation about the blonde’s departure from SBT gained strength after the columnist for the show “Best of the Afternoon”, Kaká Meyer, stated that the presenter had already signed a contract with Globo and would stay on SBT until November. In a note, the presenter’s advice denied the information: “Once again, we inform you in a blunt way that Eliana did not receive any invitation or had contact with another broadcaster”. At the time, Globo also denied that it would be negotiating with the presenter. With an expressive audience on Sundays, Eliana is seen as a strong name to take on a program on Globo before the “Sunday with Huck”.