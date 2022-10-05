Silvio Santos says that Patrícia will have a party if Eliana leaves SBT

Presenter Silvio Santos, 91, did not take the rumor that presenter Eliana, 48, could leave SBT for competitor TV Globo very seriously.

In an interview with journalist Roger Turchetti’s YouTube channel, the channel’s owner mocked the story by saying that his daughter, Patrícia Abravanel, would throw a party if the episode became reality.

Look, if Eliana leaves SBT, Patricia will have a party at her house. It already has up to 100 guests.

Silvio Santos

In 2021, Eliana renewed her contract with SBT for four years, but, since last July, it has been ventilated that she would be in a negotiation with TV Globo to enter the project of “Supermães”, since the “Meeting” would be with the Borrowed time.

According to columnist Fefito, from splash, the production of “Programa Eliana” experienced days of apprehension with her possible departure as it would cause layoffs. They, however, were informed, according to the column, that the presenter will normally continue with her attraction.

Columnist Lucas Pasin, also from Splash, brought the information that “plim plim” would have to have a super project to convince the presenter to change airs.

After all, she knows that if she wants to leave the “owner of the trunk” station, she will lose part of the autonomy she has gained. Today, in the vice-leadership on Sundays, she has freedom and likes to have full control of what is linked to her name on television.

In addition, Eliana’s salary is also one of the highest in SBT. With a contract until the end of 2024, the presenter receives around R$ 920 thousand, and has participation in advertising.

in conversation with splash in February, she reevaluated her career and spoke of professional self-confidence:

I would say to the youngest Eliana: ‘Be more sure of yourself. Believe more in your potential’. It took me a while to believe in my professional ability, oddly enough. I would tell 18-year-old Eliana that she can feel safe as a woman and a professional. She would say, ‘Go on, everything will be fine’.

Eliana

She also celebrated being a woman running a show on Sundays:

“For many years, there were only men presenting talk shows. And I’ve been talking to the ‘family audience’ for more than 17 years, being a female representative in this hall where there were only men. This is a great achievement”.