Sony may continue to release games for the console

Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, revealed that he does not intend to abandon PlayStation 4 players. In an interview with the website Axios, the executive indicated that he has no intentions of abandoning the roots of the brand and suggested that he will produce more games for the last generation.

Despite already having exclusive PS5 games released and announced for the next few years, the manufacturer is also open to increasing the portfolio of projects from the previous model. The strategy aims not toforget the millions of active players on PS4″ and is still not treated definitively, as it will be evaluated “case by case”.

To date, Returnal (2021), Ratchet & Clank: Into Another Dimension (2021) and Demon’s Souls Remake (2020) are some of Sony’s exclusive games that lack cross-generational gameplay. However, for the next few months, God of War Ragnarok, for example, will come to both PS4 and PS5.

In addition to the PS4, Sony will continue to focus on narrative games

Hulst also commented during the same interview that he intends to keep the focus on single player experiences with narrative highlights. He mentions franchises like The Last of Us, God of War and Horizon to explain that these titles don’t just generate profits, but also payouts. Click here to learn more.