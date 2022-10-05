Sony will launch games as a service on “day one” for PS5 and PC

Apparently, Sony’s strategies in computers have been generating good results for the company. Proof of this is its new plan going forward: releasing games as a service simultaneously on PS4, PS5 and PC — that is, on the day one.

Who confirms this new goal is the head of PS Studios, Hermen Hulst, in a chat with youtuber Julien Chièze. He explains that there will still be a window of approximately one year for the house’s single player games on computers, but says that for service titles this wait will not exist.

I think in the future we will have at least a year between the launch of titles on PlayStation and PC, probably with the exception of service games. Games in this genre are a little different in nature because you need a strong community with high involvement from the very beginning, from launch. Therefore, for this type of game, we will launch simultaneous releases between PC and PlayStation.

It’s also worth remembering that the Sony executive confirmed, in an interview with Axios, that Sony is currently producing 12 multiplayer games – so there’s a lot to come in the next few years.

Sony confirms that sales of its PC games allow for greater investments

Still in the interview with Axios, Hulst stated that the sales of Sony titles on PC allow greater investments in the development of these games. Apparently, it’s a two-way street where both sides win.

Bringing titles to PC for further sales helped. This allows us to continue investing even more in our projects.

