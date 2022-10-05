SP City Hall maintains immunization against meningitis in the east zone – Notícias

Faced with the current outbreak of meningococcal meningitis located in the districts of Vila Formosa and Aricanduva, neighborhoods on the east side of São Paulo, the City of São Paulo intensifies immunization in people who live and work in the affected areas. According to the Municipal Health Department, vaccination coverage is being carried out in the delimited perimeter of 3 kilometers within the region where the five cases were recorded.

Between July 16 and September 15 of this year, a 2-month-old baby and adults aged 20, 21, 42 and 61 years old were diagnosed with meningococcal meningitis of the same type C. 42 years old, died on 2 August.

Since September 17, 19,790 people have been immunized with meningococcal C and ACWY vaccines in the administrative districts of Vila Formosa and Aricanduva. Vaccination takes place in four local UBSs (Basic Health Units): UBS Formosa II, UBS Vila Guarani, UBS Jardim Iva and UBS Comendador José Gonzalez.





To receive the vaccine, people who reside, work or study in these regions, aged between 3 months and 64 years, must present proof of address, work or study. However, in some streets, immunization does not meet all the numbers.

The secretariat says that Covisa (Health Surveillance Coordination) has been intensifying the guidelines to be followed by the four UBSs indicated to reinforce the instructions of the vaccination action, in order to correctly inform the residents who seek the services.

So far, 56 cases of meningococcal disease have been reported throughout the capital in 2022. During the same period in 2019 (January to September — the year before the pandemic) there were 158 cases of the disease, that is, a reduction of 64.5 %. There have been nine deaths this year so far, up from 28 in 2019.





Two other outbreaks recorded this year in the capital of São Paulo

This year, two other outbreaks of meningococcal meningitis were recorded in the capital of São Paulo. The first took place between January and March, in Jardim São Luís, in the east of the city, where three cases occurred and two people died. In the second, between the months of May and June, in the region of Pari, central zone, there were two cases, with one death.

The SMS clarifies that it is considered an outbreak of meningococcal disease when there are three or more cases of the same type in a period of 90 days in the same location.

According to the ministry, in the Pari region, although there were fewer than three cases, the episode was defined as an outbreak due to the size of the local population.





Vaccination coverage of meningococcal immunizer

In the capital of São Paulo, the vaccination coverage of the meningococcal immunizer C, until July of this year, is 79.72%. The vaccination target recommended by the MS (Ministry of Health) and by the PNI (National Immunization Program) is 95%. Therefore, parents and guardians should take their children to be vaccinated.





As part of the routine vaccination schedule, the immunizer against meningococcal meningitis C should be given to babies aged 3, 5 and 12 months. The ACWY meningitis vaccine is currently applied to the 11 to 14-year-old age group (vaccination was also extended to adolescents aged 13 to 14 years until June 2023, according to PNI definitions).

The secretary reinforces that only in exceptional situations, such as the outbreak located at the moment in the districts of Vila Formosa and Aricanduva, immunizers are indicated for other age groups.

Currently, the municipality has 146,000 doses of meningococcal C vaccine and 50,000 doses of meningitis ACWY vaccine in stock at the UBSs in the capital.

Although the city hall has intensified vaccination only in the population of the affected areas, a specialist reinforces that the vaccine is indicated for everyone. As in the public network it is only available in the calendar for the immunization of children, adolescents and adults in special situations, in addition to application in cases of outbreak of the disease, other publics would need to seek the private network to protect themselves from the disease. See here for more information about all vaccines that protect against meningitis in the public and private network.

“The major concern is that meningococcal meningitis can progress very quickly to the severe form of the disease. When there is an increase in the number of cases, as is happening now, configuring an outbreak, there is an indication of vaccination for people in the region. But for those who can, even from other regions, it is worth getting vaccinated and protecting themselves against the disease”, says Raquel Stucchi, an infectious disease specialist at Unicamp (State University of Campinas).

So far, the Ministry of Health reports that in 2022 there were 5,821 cases and 702 deaths from meningitis of various etiologies in Brazil.

Meningitis is a disease that kills and can leave serious sequelae, especially bacterial, which has a lethality of around 20% in the country. In Brazil, the most common is type C (which involves 80% of cases), followed by type B. Types A, W and Y are less frequent. Vaccination is the most efficient way to protect against the disease.

The most frequent symptoms and signs are: fever, headache, vomiting, stiff neck, headache, joint pain, aversion to light, and small violet spots may appear on the skin.





