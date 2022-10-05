SP City Hall maintains immunization in the east zone; see who can get vaccinated

In view of the current outbreak of meningococcal meningitis located in the districts of Vila Formosa and aricanduvaneighborhoods in the east of the capital of paulista, the City of São Paulo intensifies immunization in people who live and work in the affected areas. According to the Municipal Health Department, vaccination coverage is being carried out in the bounded perimeter of 3 kilometers within the region where the five cases were recorded.

Between July 16 and September 15 of this year, a 2-month-old baby and adults 20, 21, 42, and 61 years old were diagnosed with meningococcal meningitis type C. Among the recorded cases, the 42-year-old woman died on Aug..

Since September 17, 19,790 people have been vaccinated with meningococcal C and ACWY vaccines in the administrative districts of Vila Formosa and Aricanduva. Immunization takes place in four local Basic Health Units (UBSs): UBS Formosa II, UBS Vila Guarani, UBS Jardim VAT and UBS Commander José Gonzalez.

To receive the vaccine, people who reside, work or study in these regions, aged between 3 months and 64 years, must present proof of address, work or study. Check here the vaccination block list to verify if the address of your residence, work or school is included in the perimeter delimited for the vaccination. In some streets, immunization does not meet all the numbering.

The secretariat says that the Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa) has been intensifying the guidelines to be followed by the four UBSs indicated to reinforce the instructions of the vaccination action, in order to correctly inform the residents who seek the services.

So far, we have been notified 56 cases of meningococcal disease throughout the capital in 2022. During the same period of 2019 (January to September – year before the pandemic) 158 cases of the disease were recorded, that is, a reduction of 64.5%. Were nine deathsin all, this year so far, compared to 28 recorded in 2019.

Vaccines are considered the best way to prevent meningitis and are specific for each serogroup. Photograph: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Two other outbreaks recorded this year in the capital of São Paulo

In this year, two other outbreaks of meningococcal meningitis were recorded in the capital of São Paulo. The first took place between January and March, in Jardim São Luís, in the east of the city, where three cases occurred and two people died. In the second, between the months of May and June, in the region of Pari, central zone, there were two cases, with one death.

The SMS clarifies that it is considered an outbreak of meningococcal disease when there are three or more cases of the same type in a period of 90 days in the same location.

According to the ministry, in the Pari region, although there were fewer than three cases, it was classified as an outbreak due to the size of the local population.

Vaccination coverage of meningococcal immunizer C

In the capital of São Paulo, the vaccination coverage of the immunizer meningococcal C, until July this year, is 79.72%. The vaccination target recommended by the Ministry of Health (MS) and the National Immunization Program (PNI) is 95%. Therefore, parents and guardians should take their children to be vaccinated.

As part of the routine vaccination schedule, the immunizer against meningococcal meningitis C should be given to babies aged 3, 5 and 12 months. already that of ACWY meningitis it is currently applied to the 11 to 14-year-old age group (vaccination was also extended to 13 to 14-year-old adolescents until June 2023, according to PNI definitions).

The secretariat reinforces that only in exceptional situations, such as the outbreak located at the moment in the districts of Vila Formosa and Aricanduva, immunizers are indicated for other age groups.

Currently, the municipality has 146,000 doses of the meningococcal meningitis C vaccine and 50,000 doses of the meningitis ACWY vaccine in stock at the UBSs in the capital.

Although the City Hall has intensified vaccination only in the population of the affected areas, a specialist, however, reinforces that the vaccine is indicated for everyone. As in the public network it is only available in the calendar for the immunization of children, adolescents and adults in special situations, in addition to application in cases of outbreak of the disease, other publics would need to seek the private network to protect themselves from the disease. See here for more information about all vaccines that protect against meningitis in the public and private network..

“The major concern is that meningococcal meningitis can progress very quickly to the severe form of the disease. When there is an increase in the number and cases, as is happening now, configuring an outbreak, there is an indication of vaccination for people in the region. But who can even from other regions, it is worth getting vaccinated and protecting yourself against the disease”, says Raquel Stucchi, an infectious disease specialist at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp).

So far, the Ministry of Health reports that in 2022 there were 5,821 cases and 702 deaths from meningitis of various etiologies in Brazil.

Meningitis is a disease that kills and can leave serious sequelae, especially bacterial, which has a lethality of around 20% in the country. In Brazil, the most common is type C (which involves 80% of cases), followed by type B. Types A, W and Y are less frequent. Vaccination is the most efficient way to protect against the disease.

The most frequent symptoms and signs are: fever, headache, vomiting, neck stiffness, headache, joint pain, aversion to light, and small violet spots may appear on the skin.