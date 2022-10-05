SP hospitals see ‘flu’ high associated with conjunctivitis in children – 10/04/2022

Belonging to a group of viruses that cause respiratory diseases such as common colds, bronchitis, pneumonia and even intestinal problems, adenovirus can trigger a picture of flu associated with conjunctivitis in children. They show signs of a cold and, later, eye discharge. Symptoms can last for 14 days.

Hospitals and doctors in São Paulo report an increase in cases with these symptoms in recent weeks. According to Rede D’Or São Luiz, in the last six months there has been a significant increase in the incidence of viral conditions in children.

At the Anália Franco unit, the adenovirus predominated for two months, being common in the age group from 2 to 6 years, on average. Currently, there has also been an increase in cases related to influenza (common flu), with changes in the age group, generally above 8 years.

“Of the total number of emergency room visits related to flu syndromes, around 50% were related to adenovirus in the last two months. Cases started to fall a little, but we still don’t have an estimate. Ten days ago, they started to rise also the cases of influenza, which should remain high for the next two to three weeks. We are still going to estimate the impact of this other service”, says Thiago Gara Caetano, coordinator of Pediatrics at Hospital São Luiz.

The rise in infections, according to him, did not result in an increase in hospitalizations.

In the case of influenza, patients have a high fever within 24 to 48 hours and respiratory symptoms. In the case of adenovirus, the symptoms are respiratory and/or gastrointestinal. “Still in the case of adenovirus, children also produce a lot of secretion that sometimes comes out of the eye. This brings an inflammatory reaction there. Conjunctivitis secondary to the production of phlegm”, explains Caetano.

Infection

Adenovirus is one of the viruses that cause these respiratory diseases, especially in children, despite being a virus that can affect people of any age. “The most common adenovirus infections are upper airways accompanied by gastrointestinal manifestations – diarrhea and vomiting – and conjunctivitis”, says Renato Kfouri, president of the Immunization Department of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP).

“Although it is not always very easy to differentiate one condition from the other, some symptoms are suggestive of one virus or another. But, of course, confirmation must be done through viral tests that detect exactly which virus is involved. “, adds the pediatric infectious disease specialist.

Although winter is the period of greatest circulation of respiratory viruses, in general, in the case of adenovirus, there is not such a marked characteristic of seasonality. “We have still seen for all viruses an accumulation of susceptible cases in three years, as the children have practically not been exposed to any viruses. is no different”, evaluates Kfouri.

“Adenoviruses play a leading role among preschool children and children under two years of age”, adds Daniella Bomfim, technical director and pediatric infectious disease specialist at Hospital Infantil Sabará, who also confirmed the increase in demand for pediatric ERs in the last 15 days.

According to Sabará, in September this year, 174 viral panel tests were carried out, of which 44 were positive. In the same month last year, there were 49 exams, 2 of which were detected. In the year, most cases detected were among children aged 1 to 5 years. Because it is a very specific virus, the adenovirus indicator is not performed on patients during emergency room care, but reflects hospitalized children.

Also according to the Children’s Hospital Sabará, in children the adenovirus usually causes infections in the respiratory tract and intestinal tract. “Most adenovirus infections are mild with few symptoms. However, each child may experience symptoms differently. Respiratory infections (symptoms can develop 2 to 14 days after exposure) and intestinal tract infections (symptoms can develop between 3 and 10 days after exposure)”, he guides.

Conjunctivitis

According to Márcia Keiko Uyeno Tabuse, president of the Department of Ophthalmology of the Society of Pediatrics of São Paulo (SPSP), adenovirus conjunctivitis is self-limiting, that is, the immune system eliminates the virus, between 7 to 10 days. “But in some cases, it can drag on longer, evolving with membrane formation and corneal infiltrates,” she says.

Although she does not have precise data, Márcia says that in the emergency room of Hospital São Paulo, linked to Unifesp, there has also been an increase in calls in recent months. “Conjunctivitis is more common in children who play together, share toys, put their hands to their eyes without washing, and are easily contaminated. preauricular ganglion”, he continues.

In a note, the State Department of Health of São Paulo states that the state references for pediatric care are the Darcy Vargas and Cândido Fontoura hospitals. In the last 30 days, both recorded an increase due to seasonality by about 20% in emergency room visits.

The main diagnoses are flu cases, basically involving fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat and wheezing.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.