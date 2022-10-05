Sport forward forgets how he scored a goal and name of player who assisted; video | sport

The interview of striker Wanderson, from Sport, after the 1-0 victory over Brusque, can now enter the pearls of Brazilian football. He scored the goal in the 41st minute of the second half, his first for Leão, and the emotion seems to have been too much – in the interview after the game, he got tangled up, said he didn’t know exactly how he had scored and even forgot the name of the teammate who gave the assistance.
Wanderson vibrates with victory and tries to explain the goal: “I’ll have to look again in the replay”
– I had the opportunity, I believed until the end there and thanks to the pass of… of… of my teammate there I managed to score the first goal for the Sport team. And the most important thing was the victory – started Wanderson.
When asked about the goal, the player could not explain. In the bid in question, he received a pass from the Chilean “El Búfalo” Parraguez and finished a bit stuck with Toty (check it out in the video below).
“It was a goal that I’ll also have to look at later in the replay there because the pass of… of… (Reporter says “Buffalo”) Of Buffalo there… Buffalo, sorry, Buffalo there, it was perfect for me to get high. And… I think I got high there… But the guy hit my foot, something like that, I just know that I hit the ball and it went in”, he said.
Wanderson, from Sport, curls up in an interview after scoring a goal – Photo: Reproduction
