Stay on top of Wednesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – OPEC and its allies are planning a major oil production cut in defiance of US President Joe Biden. ADP releases its estimate for private sector hiring, a day after the Labor Department’s job survey showed a sharp drop in vacancies. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will try to restore some clarity on her policy direction. And the aftershocks of Elon Musk’s surrender to Twitter are reverberating on US stock exchanges. The Brazilian Senate finds a loophole to maintain the salary floor for nurses.

Here’s what you need to know in the financial markets on Wednesday, October 5th.

1. OPEC+ must drastically cut production quotas

The world’s biggest oil exporters are expected to agree to a reduction in production starting in November at a meeting in Vienna.

Newswire reports suggest that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (primarily Russia) will reduce their production quota by up to 2 million barrels a day to sustain falling prices, with some reports also suggesting further unilateral action by the Saudi Arabia.

Any cuts will be a major frustration for the administration of US President Joe Biden, which freed up millions of barrels of the Strategic Oil Reserve to lower domestic gasoline prices ahead of the November election.

Crude oil prices hit a three-week high on Tuesday as the details of members’ trading positions leaked (and how surprised they were on the downside), but they stabilized overnight.

As of 8:16 am, U.S. crude futures were down 0.44% at $86.14 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures were up 0.02% at $91.82.

2. Salary floor for nurses in Brazil

The Senate approved the Complementary Law Project (PLP) 44/2022, which makes it possible to create a salary floor for nurses. The measure allows states and municipalities to reallocate funds intended to combat the coronavirus pandemic in other health projects until the end of 2023.

This means that around BRL 34 billion can be reallocated to fund the national nursing floor that had been suspended by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The calculation was made by the project’s rapporteur, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), however, the author of the text, Senator Luiz Carlos Heinze (PP-RS), calculates that the reallocation would be R$ 27 billion.

In practice, regardless of the amount, the resource cannot be used directly for personnel expenses, but the idea would be that this amount would be used for other purposes, while managers could preserve revenues to pay the salaries of professionals. The measure, however, does not help private hospitals and Santas Casas.

At 8:19 am, the EWZ (NYSE:) ETF was down 1.59% on the US premarket.

3. ADP report to add color to job market picture

The ADP will release its estimate for the US for the month through mid-September, a day after the Labor Department announced one of the biggest monthly drops ever in the entire country.

The numbers were rocket fuel for an increasingly open market to bet on a policy pivot. Comments following data from Fed Philip Jefferson and San Francisco Fed Chairperson threw cold water on those hopes, however, pushing the asset up and risky assets down overnight.

The US gained half a percent overnight, helped by a 50 basis point rise in the US, which dashed hopes that its US counterparts had started a trend with their lowest 25 basis point high on Tuesday. , and they all have their central bank meetings today.

4. US stocks set to open lower after strong rally

US equity markets are expected to give up about a third of Tuesday’s gains at the open, with participants taking a breath after a wild rally in short-coverage.

At 8:21 a.m., 100 futures were down 0.74%, while A and A were down 0.72% and 0.74%, respectively.

Elon Musk is licking his wounds and Carl Icahn is counting his profits after Musk agreed to continue his bid for Twitter (NYSE:) (BVMF:) at the original price of $54.20 after trying to back out of the deal during the American summer.

Musk’s change of heart on Tuesday came just days before he was ousted in connection with the Twitter lawsuit in Delaware. However, the market is not yet pricing the acquisition as a closed deal: Twitter shares are down 0.6% premarket to $51.76, nearly 5% below Musk’s offer price.

The latest developments set the stage for what promises to be an interesting spectacle of a leveraged buyout carried out with prevailing interest rates at their highest level in more than a decade. That will leave the social media company unprofitable with an interest bill that will make Musk’s valuation even more challenging than it was originally.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include, of course, Twitter and Tesla (NASDAQ:) (BVMF:). The latter fell 1.2% premarket amid uncertainty over how much excess will be created in equities as Musk pledges actions against the loans he will need to buy the social media company.

5. Lattice speech doesn’t alleviate pound and gold worries

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss tried to draw a line under the communications debacle that has been her first month in office, in a relatively clear speech at the Conservative Party’s annual conference.

Truss has promised that his government will “always be fiscally responsible” and also backed off earlier threats to end the Bank of England’s independence, saying it was right for the central bank to set interest rates free of political interference.

However, she also kept to her commitment to reducing taxes without giving any corresponding details about how her tax cuts will be financed. A lost nearly a penny against the dollar in anticipation of the speech and continued to fall when it started. Government bonds didn’t like it either, the benchmark yield up 14 basis points to 4.00%.