Stenio Garcia’s wife, confesses disease sequelae with pain

She and her husband, Stênio Garcia, contracted the virus.

the actor’s wife Stênio Garcia, Marilene Saade, used his Instagram to lament the severe consequences caused by Covid-19. In the caption of a photo, she talked about the severe pain she has been feeling.

“For those who ask, the sequelae are memory loss, blurred vision, whole body pains like fibromyalgia and forehead pains like sinusitis. It’s not soft, no, but let’s go”, she said.

Recently, she and her husband, Stênio Garcia, updated their health status for their Instagram followers. In a publication in his stories, the actor commented on how he and his partner are facing Covid-19 and thanked the fans for their support.

“This virus is terrible, but we stand firm and strong. We have a very messy body, but we are medicated and supported by God and doctors. We are grateful for the strength and prayers. I love you, Mari Saade, my companion of all hours for almost 25 years”, he declared in the caption of his social network.

HARD PERIOD

Stênio Garcia and Mari Saade were diagnosed with Covid-19 last month. Through a video on Instagram, the actor regretted having contracted the disease even after the two took extra care since the beginning of the pandemic.

“During these two years and many months of the pandemic, my wife protected me because I was always disconnected with my health. I kept taking off the mask and now unfortunately I’m going to the hospital because I’m feeling bad like I’ve never felt before, taking this is horrible and I didn’t believe it would leave me like this “, said the ex-global, who at the opportunity.