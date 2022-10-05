Stênio Garcia’s wife updates on the couple’s health status after both received the diagnosis of covid-19

Stênio Garcia’s wife, Mari Saade, informed the public, through his Instagram, that the couple was left with sequels after contracting covid-19. The 90-year-old actor will have to undergo a series of tests to continue with the health treatment, as well as herself, as announced in a publication on the social network, posted on Monday (03).

“Hey guys. Good Morning! I had made a post updating our health status and also thanking you for the positive energy messages and prayers, but when I clicked to edit, a broker error, my finger, I don’t know, put it to file and I can’t recover “, she began, adding: “I had wished everyone a good week and explained that we are left with sequelae after covid-19 and all the tests we will have to do to be discharged. I write straight here, without thinking, with my heart, and reproducing it becomes impossible and tiring. We have sequels and I wanted to share with you everything we are doing and will still do”.

In a previous message, she had explained that the artist “was left with pulmonary sequelae” and will follow up with a pulmonologist. “Stênio will do the RT PCR to confirm if he is negative, but he has pulmonary sequelae and also with high Dimer. He is taking anticoagulants, the lung will be treated and monitored by the scientist and pulmonologist Margareth Pretti Dalcolmo and she will do the best for him and of that we are absolutely sure, another sequel is fatigue, he is very sleepy”, said the famous.

She then explained: “I’m still testing positive, it’s only now, in the third week of covid that my blood tests changed a lot in the infection markers, so despite the symptoms of intense pain, dizziness and tiredness, the tests were close to normal. On Monday the laboratory was here and the results for infection are very high”, continued Mari, guaranteeing that she is taking antibiotics and that, even after recovering, she will choose to wear a mask: “In the third week, when I was supposed to be better, my exams got worse and I’m already on antibiotics and cortisone again. In 14 days we no longer transmit the virus, but I will only go out to the doctor in a mask, because I don’t want to risk transmitting anything bad to anyone,” she explained. “I pray for better times and I appreciate all the prayers and expressions of support and affection,” she concluded.