STJ maintains increase in health plans by age group

The Third Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) denied three actions (REsp 1721776/SP, REsp 1723727/SP and REsp 1728839/SP) related to the increase in the readjustment of plans due to the age group, during a session held on Tuesday (4/10).

In one of the lawsuits, consumers appealed the decision that established a percentage of 72.085% for plan readjustment after turning 59, in view of the increased risk with aging.

The group claimed that the operator did not prove, through suitable accounting documents, the calculation formula for setting such a high adjustment, thus placing the consumer at a disadvantage. The authors therefore requested that the increase applied be between 15.55% and 43%.

The Third Class denied the authors’ request, justifying that during previous debates on the issue, “it became clear that the revision from 89% to 72.085% was reasonable”, highlighted Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino. Only Nancy Andrighi was against the decision, considering the increase an “exaggeration”. Andrighi also highlighted that the appropriate value would be 36.14%, due to the inflation accumulated in the period.

collective agreement

The Third Class of the STJ also judged appeals from consumers who contest collective health plan readjustments by membership by age group at 59 years of age. For the authors, the adjustment would be abusive and illegal.

In previous discussions, the TJSP understood the inapplicability of the Elderly Statute and concluded that, as it is a collective membership plan, the annual readjustments are not defined by the ANS, but negotiated between the contracting parties and only communicated to the agency.

Unanimously, the ministers of the STJ also denied the consumer’s request, and maintained the decision of the TJSP. For Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino, “the market average was used, and the average standard deviation was used as a parameter to assess the reasonableness of the adjustments, ruling out abusiveness”, stressed Sanseverino. The National Health Agency (ANS) is amicus curiae in this process.