Study Finds Viagra May Shrink Tumors; understand

Medications routinely used to treat erectile dysfunction, such as Viagra, may increase survival rates in people with certain types of tumors, making treatment more effective. This is what a study carried out in the United Kingdom indicated.

The researchers found that this type of drug, called phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitors, can improve the response to chemotherapy in patients with esophageal cancer. But the hope is that it can help treat other cancers as well.

Credit: Nito100/istockStudy finds Viagra can shrink tumors and improve the body’s response to treatment

“Esophagus cancer is difficult to treat because about 80% of people do not respond to chemotherapy,” says Tim Underwood, a professor of gastrointestinal surgery at the University of Southampton who led the research.

The new study, published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, suggests that PDE5 inhibitors may improve patient outcomes.

The drugs act on smooth (involuntary) muscle, causing it to relax. In the case of impotence, this helps the smooth muscle in the blood vessel walls to relax and dilate, increasing blood flow to the penis.

In cancer, the drugs help by targeting cells called cancer-associated fibroblasts, which are found in the area around cancers, including prostate and lung, as well as esophageal cancer.

Fibroblasts help in the formation of healthy connective tissue, which provides the basic structure of human organs and tissue.

However, the cancer cells send out chemical signals that corrupt the fibroblasts and change their nature – effectively the fibroblasts begin to resemble smooth muscle, so they support the cancer’s growth and increase its resistance to chemotherapy.

PDE5 inhibitor drugs relax the structure of cancer fibroblasts so that they become flexible, meaning they can no longer help the tumor to grow.

When the research team tested PDE5-inhibiting drugs on cancer cells in the lab and in mice, they found that chemotherapy was effective in 75% of cases, compared to the usual 20% for patients with esophageal cancer. The team hopes to start human trials soon.