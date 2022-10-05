Super Mario Bros. Mushroom Kingdom visual showcase in poster

new movie from Nintendo in partnership with the illumination, Super Mario Bros. won its first poster this Tuesday (4). On the poster, you can see the iconic plumber voiced by Chris Pratt arriving at the Mushroom Kingdom, where his adventures take place – check it out below:

In addition to the poster, Nintendo reinforced that it will release the trailer for the feature at 17:05 (Brasilia time), during the presentation of the Nintendo Direct in october 6th.

Chris Pratt will voice Mario, and the animation will still have Anya Taylor-Joy like Princess Peach, Charlie Day like Luigi, Seth Rogen like Donkey Kong, Jack Black like Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key like Toad. Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco and Charles Martinetvoiced by Mario, Luigi, Wario and Waluigi, complete the cast.

The Mario movie is produced by Illumination, the studio responsible for My favorite evil and Minions, and its debut is scheduled for April 7, 2023.

