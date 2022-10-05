SuperPrix reopens Niterói stores with promotions

share tweet share share Email

This week, October 6th (Thursday), the SuperPrix will reopen the two stores in Niterói. The news is already being disseminated throughout the coast of Icaraí through bikedoor, where residents will know a little more about the promotions and services available from the brand.

With the slogan “A supermarket to call yours”, the project launched for the Niteroi units includes a new visual communication, an instagrammable space, with a neon logo, in addition to the traditional actions of the chain, such as the tasting circuit, which takes place on date.

Another initiative that involves the design of the new spaces is the “Buy and Collect” (at the Rua Sete de Setembro, 62) unit, which allows the customer the comfort of going to the physical store only to pick up their purchases.

SuperPrix Niterói

R. Gavião Peixoto, 123 · (21) 4042-2282

Av. Sete de Setembro, 62 · (21) 4042-2282













