support of new allies of Lula and Bolsonaro can define 2nd round?

Simone Tebet took third place in the 1st round

After the first round of the elections, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have already started to sew the first agreements with new allies in the dispute for the Presidency.

While Bolsonaro won the support of the governors of the two largest electoral colleges in the country, Lula must have the support of the third and fourth places, who together received 8.5 million votes.

The difference between Lula and Bolsonaro was 6 million. The PT received 48.43% of the valid votes, and Bolsonaro, 43.20%. To win, they need 50% plus one.

The dispute was tighter than the polls indicated, which makes closed support now important and welcome, but this should not be the tip of the balance for the victory of Lula or Bolsonaro, say political scientists heard by BBC News Brasil .

Who supported Lula and Bolsonaro?

Lula got the support of the PDT. The party’s national directory took the decision unanimously.

Its presidential candidate, Ciro Gomes, who was fourth, with 3.04%, said he would follow his party. But he was very upset and did not mention Lula when announcing his support.

“It’s the last way out. I regret that Brazilian democracy has narrowed to such an extent that Brazilians are left with two options that, in my view, are unsatisfactory,” he said.

“Unlike the violent campaign of which I was a victim, I have never been absent or will be absent from the fight for Brazil. I have always positioned myself and will position myself in the defense of the country against power projects that have led the country to this serious and threatening situation.”

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) has also signaled that she should support the former president. “I already have a side, don’t expect me to omit,” announced Tebet after the first round, in which he came in third with 4.16% of the vote.

She gave her coalition parties 48 hours to speak out before presenting her decision.

Keep reading

Citizenship was one of them and said it supports Lula. The PSDB, the third party of the federation formed by the three parties, remained neutral and released its directories to support whoever they think is best.

The governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), declared his “unconditional support” for Bolsonaro.

The re-elected governor of Minas, Romeu Zema (Novo) announced support for Bolsonaro

Garcia was an opponent of Fernando Haddad (PT) in the election and was third, behind PT and Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), the candidate supported by the president.

São Paulo is the largest electoral college in the country, and Bolsonaro beat Lula there by 47.71% to 40.89%. The president also already has important support in the third largest college, Rio de Janeiro.

Governor Cláudio Castro, who is from his party (PL) and was re-elected in the first round with 58.67% of the votes, reinforced that he is with Bolsonaro. The president won in Rio in the first round with 51.09% against 40.68% for Lula.

Former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil), elected senator for Paraná with 1.9 million votes, also declared support for the president.

Moro was Minister of Justice and Public Security and left the government accusing Bolsonaro of trying to interfere with the Federal Police. The president denies.

Bolsonaro has now said that the disagreements between the two are “overcome”. “The past is the past, we have no accounts to settle,” the president told reporters.

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), re-elected in the first round with 56.2% of the votes, was one of the first to declare that he is with Bolsonaro.

Minas is a key state for the presidential election, because it is the second largest electoral college. No president elected since redemocratization won without winning in Minas.

In this first round, the vote there almost exactly mirrored the national result.

The Christian Social Party, led by Pastor Everaldo, announced its formal support for the president.

“Bolsonaro is the candidate who defends the conservative flags of the PSC: defense of the family and life from conception, security, women and economic freedom”, he said.

Support vote?

Ciro Gomes (PDT) gave resigned support to Lula (PT)

It’s a better start for the president, says political scientist Cláudio Couto. “I think Bolsonaro comes out a little ahead because he got more significant support,” says the professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

This is relevant because it can influence the electorate’s perception of candidacies. “The most important thing is this perception of the support set. The voter will see who is managing to attract more, and that counts”, says political scientist Rafael Cortez, from the consultancy Tendências.

But analysts estimate that the support announced so far should not bring the votes Bolsonaro needs to turn the tables, because many of the voters of his “new allies” probably already voted for him in the first round.

“It has a more symbolic than practical value. Besides, Rodrigo Garcia, for example, if he had a great capacity for influence, would not have been in third place”, says Cortez.

Zema’s support has more weight, assesses Couto. “But these are not names that ignite passions, we are not facing charismatic leaders,” he says.

“Zema is a well-evaluated manager, and that helped him to be reelected easily, so of course it’s good to have support, because it can make voters who voted for Lula more thoughtful, but I don’t believe it’s going to turn everything upside down.” down.”

Sergio Moro, elected senator, supported Bolsonaro

Political scientist Maria do Socorro Sousa Braga points out that “Minas is almost a Brazil” and that limits how many votes Bolsonaro can win in the state.

“Of course he will get a little, but it is a huge electoral college, and the regions of the North of Minas vote for Lula, he won very strongly there.”

On Lula’s side, Ciro’s resigned support doesn’t help much either, says Couto.

“Because it’s not Carlos Lupi (PDT president) who will be able to bring votes for Lula.

Tebet’s support, if confirmed, should also not be enough to guarantee PT’s victory, according to Braga.

“Among the newcomers, Tebet is the one that comes out with the most political capital, but it still doesn’t have the capacity to make a big transfer, it takes time for a politician to achieve that, even more between antagonistic camps like it and the PT.”

But the political scientist believes that this could have an effect within a very divided party like the MDB and make the party lean towards Lula.

“The party already has several segments that support Lula, and this should be expanded with the support of Tebet”, says Braga. The MDB is the party that has the largest number of mayors in the country.

Analysts say that, on both sides, vote transfers are not automatic and that it will depend much more on campaigns being able to change the perception of candidates in order to get the votes that are needed to win.

Bolsonaro will need to reduce his rejection, and Lula has to dispel suspicions about how he should govern in the economic and customs areas.

But in a contested election, the votes gained from new alliances can have a greater impact than before. “It’s the little that can mean a lot”, says Couto.

– This text was originally published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/brasil-63140205

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!