Tarcísio de Freitas says he wants support from toucans, but sees no point in having Rodrigo Garcia on the platform: ‘I preached change all the time’ | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Republican candidate for the government of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas minimized the support of the current governor of the state, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), during the second round contest.

“I preached change all the time, it makes no sense to be with them on the platform now. Now, I understand that they have capillaries, they have good policies that need to be preserved. I understand that they can play a fundamental role in the election of the president, but I will follow along the lines that I committed to the state of SP, preserving the good legacy and transforming in those areas where we need transformation”.

The candidate for Palácio dos Bandeirantes said he believed in a ‘natural adhesion’ by Garcia, but did not see any point in sharing the same platform.

“I think that in the PSDB there is a natural adherence to an anti-PT line, a programmatic line. I don’t imagine the PSDB now supporting the PT, I think that will not happen. Our line is the line of really promoting something different That’s why I’m saying, “Oh, are we going to be on the platform together? Probably not. Now, are we going to have PSDB adherents? Let’s go because it makes sense, because the history of the PSDB has always been a story”.

The statements were made during a meeting with leaders of the PP, Rodrigo Garcia’s coalition party, which made official support for Tarcísio this morning.

“We will have natural adhesions, which will come naturally due to our programmatic line, which is the same line of many PSDB members. We will have a continuity of good public policies and we will give modernity, the speed that the state so much requires, the state is tired of the PSDB’s management and we represent modernity”.

At the national level, several historical leaders of the PSDB have already voted in favor of Lula and in defense of democracy.

Tarcísio de Freitas is an ally of the president and disputes the second round with the former mayor of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad (PT).

Tarcísio received 42.32% of the valid votes for the government of São Paulo. Haddad, 35.70%. The current governor, Rodrigo Garcia, of the PSDB was third, with 18.40%.

With the defeat of Rodrigo Garcia, it will be the first time in 28 years that the PSDB will not be in the government of São Paulo.