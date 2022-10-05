Tarcísio, Gloria and Vera Fischer put luxury properties up for sale

Properties are luxurious and located in prime areas of Rio de Janeiro

Leblon is an upscale neighborhood in the south of Rio de Janeiro, which became even more valued after the soap operas of Manuel Carlos. And an apartment that was part of the author’s soap operas was the Simoger Building, which served as an external setting for the Helenacharacter of Vera Fischer in Family relationships.

According to information provided by Notícias da TV, people interested in buying a property in the area have options ranging from 1.9 million to 11 million reais. The most expensive units are on the top floor. The duplex penthouses in the building opened in the 1950s have 525 square meters, a spacious balcony, seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-room lounge, toilet, kitchen, service area and staff quarters.

See some photos of the building below!

MANSION SOLD

Another property that was for sale and was sold last month is that of actors Glória Menezes and Tarcísio Meira. The same located in the Jardim Bontânico neighborhood, south of Rio, was put up for sale after the death of Tarcísio, who died in August last year, a victim of Covid-19.

According to NaTelinha, the mansion has 850 m², with a huge swimming pool, 18th century chandeliers, in addition to three complete dependencies for employees. The facade and the external area of ​​the mansion were used as the setting for the mansion of the characters of the actors in the soap opera Páginas da Vida, also by Manoel Carlos.

Check out some pictures of the property below!