Tati receives medical attention after a general fight in A Fazenda 14

Singer Tati Zaqui needed to receive medical attention at A Fazenda 14 on the afternoon of this Tuesday (4/10) after feeling bad because of the widespread fight that took over the reality show on Record TV.

“After the stressful climate, Tati did not feel well and was referred for medical care. Let’s send positive energies so that she gets better as soon as possible”, said the funkeira team.

Shortly after, Tati returned to the house. Tati has already returned from medical care and said that she is better ”, declared the peoa team.

Tati has already returned from medical care and said she is better. 🙏🏻💙 #TeamTatiZaqui pic.twitter.com/fMVOdYaJHu — TATI ZAQUI 👽 (@tatizaqui) October 4, 2022

general fight

Anyone who watched A Fazenda 14 on pay-per-view this afternoon was faced with widespread confusion among pedestrians. The fights that formed were so fair that the direction of Record TV had to intervene so that they did not develop into physical aggression.

It all started when Pelé Milflows complained about people who, according to him, have no education. One of the reasons would be the noise that confinement colleagues make at night, while most try to sleep. Lucas Santos countered Pelé, saying that he pretends to be sleeping, which greatly irritated the rapper.

“You were a brat when we were in there and you were faking it,” Lucas said. “It wasn’t pretense, I was sleeping!”, said Pelé. “My egg sleeping!”, replied the actor.

The fight ended up taking over the whole house, including confusion between the rapper and Bia Miranda and Deolane Bezerra and Deborah Albuquerque. At one point in the fight, the chaos was so great that the production determined: “Get away immediately”.