Tati Zaqui is sick and needs care after a general fight in ‘A Fazenda 14’

Singer has already returned to the house and stated that she is better; confusion among the pedestrians had to be contained by the production of the program

Tati Zaqui received assistance in ‘A Fazenda 14’ and is now better



Tati Zaqui felt sick this Tuesday, 4th, after a general fight took over “The Farm 14”. The peon went to ask for help in the production of the program and received medical attention. “After the stressful climate, Tati did not feel well and was referred for medical care. Let’s send positive energies so that she gets better as soon as possible”, declared the singer’s team on social media. After a while, a new post reported that the singer had already returned to the house: “Tati said she is better”. The mood changed this morning after Lucas Santos to send Shayan for the “bitch that gave birth”. The Iranian was outraged because he saw the name-calling as an insult to his mother. Angrily, the former “Marriage in the Blind” contestant took away his own microphone and caused a punishment for the group. The argument continued and Shay started yelling “cuz*o” in Lucas’ face. Deolane entered the fray and fired: “Machista”. In sequence, Tiago Ramos he went up to Shay and started yelling into the pawn’s face. Kerline, Iran Malfitano, Bárbara Borges, Vini and other pedestrians also got involved trying to separate them out of fear of aggression. Confusion became widespread and, amidst the shouting and shoving, the show’s production decided to intervene: “Attention! Separate immediately.” The PlayPlus signal was cut off shortly thereafter, subscribers on social media reported.

Tiago what is it like to be the biggest of the farm 14? pic.twitter.com/gnA0AfX7Tb — Gu is 13 🦑 (@tuitaGusta) October 4, 2022

After the stressful climate, Tati did not feel well and was referred for medical care. Let’s send positive energies so that she gets better as soon as possible. 🙏🏻💙 #TeamTatiZaqui — TATI ZAQUI 👽 (@tatizaqui) October 4, 2022