Taxpayers contest “formula” on property purchase and sale to reduce ITBI

The formula created by some municipalities to stipulate the reference market value of real estate and thus define the calculation of the ITBI (Imposto sobre a Transmissão de Bens Imóveis) has been a reason for discontent among taxpayers, who are resorting to Justice to contest the charge.

The discussion ended up in the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), which, in February, declared that the Venal Reference Value, created by the municipality, as a basis for calculating the tax, cannot be used. The decision was confirmed by the Court in August, when it rejected a new appeal by the São Paulo City Hall.

The measure has the immediate impact of reducing new real estate transactions by significant amounts, but it can also allow those who bought a property less than five years ago and have paid more than they should to request a refund of the tax. “The City of São Paulo created this new rule in 2005 and, since then, there has been a flurry of lawsuits against it,” explains Kelly Durazzo, a lawyer specializing in real estate law.

“At the beginning of 2022, taxpayers benefited from a decision by the STJ in which the value of the transmission must be that declared by taxpayers and not the value of the IPTU, and their declaration must prevail – in good faith – removing the market value used by the city halls”, comments Rubens Ferreira Jr, tax lawyer at Advocacia Ubirajara Silveira.

Kelly recalls that one of his clients paid in a property with a transaction value of R$ 7 million, the market value was R$ 17 million and the calculation basis, according to the city hall formula, was R$ 23 million. . “With this calculation basis, the value of ITBI was R$ 699 thousand, that is, R$ 480 thousand more in just one case”, says the lawyer.

Lawyer Rocco Cecilio Castanho Dias, from Porto Lauand Advogados, tells that his office had a case in which the City of São Paulo calculated the payment of ITBI in the total amount of R$ 109,967.47.

“Due to the abusive collection of the city hall, a writ of mandamus was filed in order to ensure the collection of ITBI based on the amounts actually used in the transmission of goods. The total collection made by the taxpayer as a tax was R$ 49,684.65”, he comments.

With the judgment of the repetitive appeal by the STJ, explains Kelly, the calculation basis was defined as the market value of the property, not what is in the IPTU, but the value that the parties declare in the transaction.

Dias suggests that, in order to verify any distortion in the collection, a comparison should be made between the following values: IPTU market value attributed to the property under negotiation, the transaction value and the ITBI reference market value.

“In the vast majority of cases, the market value of ITBI reference is higher than the market value of IPTU attributed by the city hall to the property. Remembering that if the market value of the transaction is higher than the other two values, the calculation basis will be the transaction value. What happened (and sometimes happens) in São Paulo: the IPTU and the transaction’s market value were lower than the ITBI reference market value, and that’s when the legal discussion of illegality and unconstitutionality arose”, comments Dias. “São Paulo argues that the IPTU market value is outdated, and the ITBI reference market value would represent the value of the property closest to the real market value”, adds the lawyer.

It is also important to say that the market value of ITBI reference does not exist in all municipalities. In many cities, the ITBI calculation basis is the market value of IPTU or transaction value, and the one with the highest value should be chosen for the calculation.

For those who had the charge made at a higher level than allowed, the lawyer suggests, in a first, to enter with appeal in the administrative sphere. “Based on our experience, measures in this regard are ineffective. The taxpayer may request a special assessment to verify the amount to be paid as ITBI. In cases where the tax has already been paid, it is possible to request a refund of the tax cumulated with the request for a special assessment of the property”, he says.

“If the taxpayer’s intention is to pay the amount of tax he deems correct, we recommend filing a writ of mandamus. If the taxpayer chooses to pay the amount required by the prefecture and only then discuss and recover the higher amount paid, we have as a legal alternative the filing of a Tax Overhead Repetition Action.”

“Every buyer should file a lawsuit to pay less ITBI, because 13”, concludes Ferreira Jr.

Sought, the City of São Paulo informed, through the Attorney General’s Office of the Municipality, “that it remains in the legal defense of the interests of the city of São Paulo and municipal legislation, using the appropriate mechanisms and resources in relation to the judgment of the Appeal”. Special 1,937,821/SP, which has not yet become final”.