Teacher is arrested after saying he ‘dated’ with 10-year-old student in BH

A 24-year-old computer teacher, who taught at the George Ricardo Salum Municipal School, in the Taquaril neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte, was arrested this Tuesday (4) after the parents of a 10-year-old student discovered that they kept a “dating” and exchanged statements by messages. According to the police report, the school knew about the case for at least two weeks and did not inform the child’s parents about the situation. That Tuesday, when the police went to the school, coordinators and the school principal also tried to disrupt police work and prevent the teacher from being arrested.

The girl’s mother became aware of the case after a friend asked if she watched her daughter’s phone, as she would have seen the child exchange messages with a strange person. To the mother’s friend and also to the family, the child stated that she was talking to a friend, since that was how the teacher asked her to respond when someone asked her. Despite the girl’s version, the mother saw that the daughter was referring to the person as a male and that the other person’s profile was fake.

The mother then logged into her daughter’s Instagram profile on her cell phone and monitored the conversations for five days. She went to a police station on Monday (3), but was unable to register the occurrence. That Tuesday, then, she went with her husband to the school and asked for the presence of the police.

At the door of the school, the parents showed the police the messages they had caught. The incident report says that it was possible to verify that the child had a relationship with the man, that affective statements were exchanged and that there were rules in the relationship. The mother also pointed out that the teacher called the student “hot” and that he would “give her some kisses”.

School tried to cover up

After hearing the parents’ versions, the military asked the director and coordinators of the educational institution to call the suspect. They asked that, before, the conversation was only with them. Faced with the risk of the teacher running away, a sergeant who was at the event stated that he would only talk in the presence of the teacher. After the soldier’s answer, the school’s officials asked if this had to take place in the middle of the courtyard, when the sergeant replied that it was not their job to teach him how to work.

In the presence of the suspect in a meeting room, the coordinators asked if the teacher could go to the police station in their car and not in the police car. They said, several times, that the teacher “never had a problem at school and that he had good conduct”. School officials also questioned the evidence and then argued with the mother about the veracity of the conversation.

Initially, the coordinator who is the teacher’s direct boss said she didn’t know anything. Questioned by the police about having asked the teacher and student two weeks ago to move away and avoid contact, the woman felt sick, had a drop in blood pressure and had to be helped. Afterwards, she stated that she learned through gossip about the situation, but that she did not know about the messages exchanged or about the possible relationship.

The school’s coordinator said that 15 days ago the student asked to leave school full time because classmates gossiped about her with the teacher after she gave him a “souvenir”. The director of the institution reaffirmed the version and stressed that two weeks ago the child would have aroused interest in the teacher and noticed changes in her behavior. That’s why she would have called her parents at school that Tuesday.

To the police, the child said that the teacher used the fake profile, that he asked to date and that they exchanged statements. The student also claimed that she was coerced by the school coordinator to “not say these things because it would cause problems for the school and the teacher could be arrested”. “The girl reported that what hurt her the most was the way the employees talked to her, because they put her in a lot of fear”, says an excerpt from the incident.

The teacher said he was innocent and that he never had contact with the child. On an accusation that he went to the door of the church where the girl and her family attend, he claimed that he lives on the same street and, therefore, was there. His cell phone was seized and he was taken to the police station.

Answers

By means of a note, the City of Belo Horizonte informed that the case is being conducted in the police sphere. “The Municipal Department of Education is monitoring the situation with the family and is available to the police for the necessary clarifications. It is important to note that the worker has already been removed from activities”, says the Executive. Regarding the performance of those responsible for the institution, PBH pointed out “that immediately after becoming aware of the situation, the unit’s team contacted the family to provide assistance and the necessary clarifications”.

The Civil Police said that it received a report of alleged harassment and opened a police investigation to investigate the facts. Those involved were referred to the Police Station on Duty Specialized in Assistance to Women, Children, Adolescents and Victims of Intolerance. All gave testimony and for lack of sufficient elements for arrest in the act, the suspect was released and the cell phone was seized for expertise. “Because it is a crime against sexual dignity involving children, the investigation remains confidential at the Specialized Police Station for the Protection of Children and Adolescents. Information may be passed on to the press after the investigation is concluded”, says the PC note.