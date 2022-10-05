Tebet’s deputy on Lula and Bolsonaro: ‘I don’t vote for either of them’ – Politica

Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP) stated that not voting for Lula or Bolsonaro (photo: Alex Ferreira/Chamber of Deputies)

Senator and vice presidential candidate on the ticket of Simone Tebet (MDB), Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP) took to Twitter this Tuesday (4/10) to say that she will not take sides in the second round of the electoral race, which opposes the former -President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“I don’t give my vote for either of them. I’m on the side of Brazilians and I will support the government that defends my country’s ideals”, published the Tucana candidate.

The candidates’ slate came third in the first round with 4.16%. The PSDB, Mara’s party, allowed directors to support any of the candidates. A candidate for the government of So Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, for example, declared ‘unconditional’ support for Tarcsio de Freitas (PL) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) after losing in the state.

Unlike the vice president, apparently, Tebet should support the PT candidate in this second round, which will take place on October 30th. The candidate’s party, the MDB, must remain neutral and let its members declare support for whomever they see fit.

Last Monday (3/10), Simone Tebet said that she had already defined which side she would support and gave 48 hours for the party to position itself.