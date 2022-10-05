Teenager shoots three students inside a classroom in Sobral

A teenager shot three students inside the classroom on Wednesday morning, 5, in Sobral. The attack took place at Professor Carmosina Ferreira Gomes High School. According THE PEOPLE found out together with a source of the Military Police, the suspected student was apprehended.

The weapon used by the teenager was also seized by the Military Police of Ceará (PM-CE).

According to the press office of Santa Casa de Sobral, the three victims were taken to the hospital after the incident. Two teenagers had head injuries. One is in serious condition and the other is in stable condition. The third student was shot in the leg and is still undergoing medical evaluation.

All students attend the 1st year of high school. THE PEOPLE contacted the school’s director, Jorge Célio, who said he was being heard by the police.

Updated at 11:21 am

Contributed by Jessica Sisinando

