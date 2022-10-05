Temer will support Tarcísio and negotiate with Bolsonaro

Former president is out of Brazil and will return to the country on Friday (7.out); must talk to the candidate for reelection

Former president Michel Temer (MDB) is expected to announce support for the re-election of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2nd round in the coming days. For the government of São Paulo, the emedebista has already decided to support the Republican candidate, Tarcísio de Freitas.

Temer is traveling and will return to Brazil on Friday (Oct 7), when he should talk to the current Chief Executive and formalize his support. O Power 360 found that the statement by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) referring to the former ally as “the other one who gave the blow” it was the last straw for the emedebista.

A July 2022 resolution by the PT brought criticism to the administration of former president Michel Temer, one of the chiefs of the MDB. The PT spoke again about “blow”. he said that the impeachment of then President Dilma Rousseff (PT) “it brought a neoliberal project to power and made Brazil go backwards in social achievements, public policies and state investments for growth and generation of jobs and income”.

Temer has also criticized Bolsonaro. In 2021, he said that the current president lost his chance to be a “hero” in the face of the pandemic in Brazil. For the emedebista, Bolsonaro should have promoted a “national union” between governors and authorities of the Three Powers to be an example nationally and internationally.