Tertulinho spies on Candoca and Zé Paulino’s bath in Mar do Sertão

the hate of little talk (Renato Góes) will be lifted to heights in the next chapters of Sertão Seaand as always the motive revolves around the rapprochement between Candoca (Isadora Cruz) and Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé), especially after the couple became the target of spying by the villain during a romantic bath in the river and did not even notice the haunting presence of the colonel’s son, who watches everything in silence, in disbelief.

Happy and in love, José and Candoca come to believe that they are living a dream, but soon realize the need to leave the river to return to their routines, especially the doctor, who needs to be fully divided between work and child care, while the ex-vaqueiro ignites the conflict with Tertulinho.

Candoca and Zé Paulino are increasingly united in Mar do Sertão. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

From afar, Tertulinho spies the caresses of Candoca and Zé Paulino as if he were in a horror movie in which the child has a macabre look and twists the head of a puppet with his hands.

From this stage, the playboy assumes his most closed posture in the entire soap opera, creating increasingly unscrupulous and careless plans to get his rival out of the way, putting his family and his own integrity at risk.