Textor reveals conversations with Ferj for Botafogo to start Carioca with team B and guarantees: ‘We’re going to play in the USA, I really want pre-season’

Majority shareholder of SAF do Botafogo, John Textor stated during a TJB organized crowd event in the United States last Sunday (2/10) that he is in talks with the Federation of Rio de Janeiro to start the Carioca Championship of 2023 with the team B.

Textor had already revealed his intention in the game in which Botafogo was eliminated by Fluminense in the semifinals of this year’s State Championship, with a big mess from the referee. The manager’s intention is to take the first team to the United States to have a better pre-season.

– I don’t want our A team playing the Campeonato Carioca in these first games… We are negotiating. I’m trying to convince the other clubs that we need to reduce the number of games. We need to fight fatigue, maintain a better physical condition. I would like to have a real pre-season, with travel. I want to show clubs in the United States that we can play ball in Brazil. I’m fighting a little with the Federation over this. We will have team A players who are not having a lot of game time at Carioca – said Textor, in statements reproduced by the profile “Glorious Botafogo”, whose owner, Pedro Soares, was at the event in Florida.

John Textor revealed that he intends, if necessary, to pay the fines contained in the latest regulations to place an alternative team in the opening rounds of the State of Rio.

– Carioca is important, we want to win it. We’re going to have A players and B players. Players like Darius (Lewis). They will show you that they can play. That’s how I’d like to use preseason. I want the A team here in the US building a brand. I don’t know what they (Ferj) are going to do. There will be a lot of rules, we will have to pay fines and that’s ok… But we’re going to play in the United States – He assured.

