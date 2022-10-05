Textor says that Moreira Salles brothers offered to pay for school construction in Botafogo

Destinations for Espaço Lonier, CT do Botafogo, are increasingly unfolding. In an event held by Torcida Jovem do Botafogo in Florida, in the United States, last Monday to watch the game against Palmeiras, the representative revealed plans for the place.

The owner of SAF do Glorioso stated that he had positive contacts with Walter and João Moreira Salles, those responsible for donating the land. The two want to build a school for the base boys on the site.

– When we arrived they weren’t even mowing the lawn. It’s no use having good players if we don’t support them. I come to say that I have a great relationship with the Moreira Salles brothers, they are wonderful people. They wrote me a long letter to teach me about the history of Botafogo, about the evolution of Brazilian football and they taught me to understand about a lot of things. They made me an offer and of course they donated the place to build a school for the boys to get an education. Players will not only learn to play football, but have access to education. The money they literally offered to donate, from the heart. It’s something beyond what you can imagine, they are great people – he said.

The representative stated that the Lonier will undergo works on the structure for next year.

– The Lonier next year will only be for the main team, we are going to make two more fields, we are going to demolish the structures that are still there. This will be good while we are creating a project for a land closer to Rio that will also embrace the professional team. When that happens, Lonier will stay to be the school. Everything will be close to help Botafogo – he added.

