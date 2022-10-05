The 5 Best Movies Coming This Week on Netflix

If you’re tired of the sameness, monotony and everyday life, don’t worry, because this list will shake up your reality. Here, Revista Bula has separated some of the best productions that come to Netflix this week. You won’t be bored during your free time in front of the television, nor will you have to live watching electoral propaganda until the 30th. So, follow the news and have fun with these productions. Highlights for “100 Fears”, from 2022, by Andrea Jublin; “Home of the Forgotten”, from 2022, by Andy Fetscher; and “The 13 Survivors of the Cave”, from 2022, by Pailin Wedel. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.

100 Fears (2022), Andrea Jublin Andrea Gabellone / Netflix Sole, 25, has a crippling fear that keeps her from living the life she dreams of. When her best friend suddenly dies, Sole is haunted by her last words. She must conquer her demons, especially the fear of love. Sole makes a list of the 100 things she is most afraid to do and does them, discovering the sheer joy of being alive.

Home of the Forgotten (2022), Andy Fetscher Disclosure / Netflix Ella is back in her hometown for her sister’s wedding. She is in the company of her children, Noah and Laura. But the place is different. Young people have moved there and the elderly live seemingly oblivious to the rest of the world. On the night of the wedding, a storm hits the village causing strange behavior in elderly people living in a nursing home. They band together and brutally attack the young caretakers and, after breaking through the security doors, they manage to make their way to the wedding party.

The 13 Cave Survivors (2022), Pailin Wedel Peerarat Thaingamsin / Netflix In 2018, 12 teenagers from a youth soccer team and their coach were trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand. The rescue lasted 17 days of agony. They could only be saved after being sedated and led off site by professional divers. The rescue plan was an international strategy, which involved 90 divers. The documentary narrates this story from the victims’ point of view.

The Telephone of Mr. Harrigan (2022), John Lee Hancock Nicole Rivelli / Netflix Craig is a country boy who forms an unlikely friendship with Mr. Harrigan, an elderly, reclusive billionaire. Their bond stems from their common passion for books. After the death of Mr. Harrigan, Craig is surprised by the possibility of communicating with his friend through a cell phone that was buried with him.