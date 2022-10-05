Do you know which are the best cities to ride a bike? According to the Global Bicycle Cities Index ranking, released annually by the insurance company Luko, the Dutch Utrecht was chosen as the city that offers the best conditions for cyclists in 2022.

The ranking listed 90 places, and only one Brazilian city made the list: São Paulo, in the 76th position. It was far away in the score of the first places, but still well positioned in relation to our neighbors. From South America, only Chile, with Santiago, was ahead of us, in 58th. Bogotá (81st), Cali (82nd), Buenos Aires (83rd) and Medellín (89th) are also on the list.

The best cities for cycling

The insurance company analyzed different indicators of the cities, scoring between 1 and 100. Among the criteria analyzed are investment in infrastructure for bicycles, traffic accidents involving cyclists, security (number of bike thefts), number of stores and shared bicycles. , road quality and even the climate issue – average hours of sunshine and rain, for example.

After scoring the 70 cities analyzed, the final ranking placed Utrecht in first. Let’s go to the top 10:

10 – Hannover (Germany)

With 46.7 points, Hannover, Germany, was in 10th position. The city enchants tourists for its old buildings and it is possible to visit the main attractions on foot. But riding a bike is also a great option.

9 – Bremen (Germany)

Bremen, Germany, is known for its commercial and industrial importance, with one of the country’s main ports. The historic city is an invitation to ride a bike, ranking 9th with 47.81 points.

8 – Bern (Switzerland)

The city of Bern, Switzerland, is one of the most visited by tourists. Its preserved historic center and more than 100 fountains are some of the attractions. The capital of Switzerland won the 8th place in the list of the best cities to cycle, with 48.76 points.

7 – Hangzhou (China)

About 180 km from Shanghai, China, is Hangzhou, ranked 7th with 52.55 points. The Chinese city stood out in terms of sharing and renting bicycles.

6 – Malmo (Sweden)

The Scandinavian countries have for some years now stood out for cycling transport. And Malmo, Sweden, won 55.88 points, in 6th position.

5 – Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, has already won the title of bicycle capital of the world a few times. Sustainable transport is really a concern of the city (and the country), and no wonder it was in the top 5 of this ranking, with 60.24 points.

4 – Copenhagen (Denmark)

The capital of Denmark also does well in the matter. When I was in Copenhagen 10 years ago, I was already impressed by how many bicycles I saw on the street. It was in 4th place on the list with 60.46 points.

3 – Antwerp (Belgium)

We arrived in the top 3 of the ranking with the city of Antwerp, Belgium, and its 60.51 points (notice how the 3rd, 4th and 5th place on the list had a very similar score). Antwerp is 45 km from Brussels, the Belgian capital.

2 – Munster (Germany)

The German Munster won 65.93 points and placed second in the ranking. In the north of the country, it is not one of the main cities sought by tourists, but it has its charm and good infrastructure for cycling.

1 – Utrecht (Netherlands)

A city with less than 500,000 inhabitants, canals, a lot of history and, of course, great for those who ride a bike. This is Dutch Utrecht, who was well ahead of everyone else in the rankings with 77.84 points.

And Brazil?

As we mentioned at the beginning of the text, São Paulo ranked 76th, but well behind the first placed, with 24.81 points. According to the city hall of São Paulo, the city has 699.2 kilometers of cycling network and 7,192 spaces for bikes spread throughout the region.

The complete ranking list can be seen here.

What did you think of the list? Tell us what it’s like to ride a bike in your city. And if you’re interested in getting to know a destination in the ranking, check out our airfare page.