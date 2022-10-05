The best selling cars in Brazil in September 2022

The car and light commercial market fell by 7.12% in September compared to August, with 180,424 registrations. However, compared to the same period in 2021, the increase was a significant 26.76%.

Year-to-date, the fall was 5.08% with 1,395,158 registrations.

Among the brands, Fiat maintained the advantage, while GM took the second position, followed by VW. Hyundai settled in fourth position, with Toyota, Renault and Jeep.

Honda bounced back, leaving Nissan and Citroën behind. The Parisian took her sister out of the Top 10, as did Caoa Chery, leaving the Chinese-Brazilian and French soon after.

Ford and Mitsubishi practically tied, as the difference was in two cars…

BMW continues to reign supreme in luxury, with Audi and then RAM, which has been trampling on sales.

Kia, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and Land Rover closed the Fenabrave Top 21.

Among the cars, the HB20 turned the tables before the final line and led, with Onix and Onix Plus to follow.

Tracker got in between Mobi and Argo, while T-Cross and Gol appeared, with Kwid and Creta closing out the Top 10.

Fastback and the unreleased Ioniq are already on the list, with 911 selling more than 100 units in September. The New C3 already has more than 1,600 license plates.

In light commercials, the highlight was Saveiro, vice-leader in September, knocking Toro out of its position, as well as leaving Hilux behind.

Another that deserves attention is the Ram 3500 with 441 sold.

In direct sales, the share was 52.29%, with Fiat having 26.91% of market share, with the Mobi being the most sold, followed by the HB20.

Check out below the 21 brands, 80 cars and 50 best-selling light commercial vehicles in September 2022, with direct sales:

brands

1st FIAT 38,922 21.57%

2nd GM 29,297 16.24%

3rd VW 26,154 14.50%

4th HYUNDAI 16,336 9.05%

5th TOYOTA 14,972 8.30%

6th RENAULT 12,734 7.06%

7th JEEP 10,907 6.05%

8th HONDA 6,153 3.41%

9th NISSAN 4,432 2.46%

10th CITROEN 3,986 2.21%

11th CAOA CHERY 3,764 2.09%

12th PEUGEOT 3072 1.70%

13th FORD 1,914 1.06%

14th MITSUBISHI 1,912 1.06%

15th BMW 1,145 0.63%

16th AUDI 798 0.44%

17th RAM 678 0.38%

18th KIA 661 0.37%

19th VOLVO 499 0.28%

20th M.BENZ 434 0.24%

21st LAND ROVER 320 0.18%

Automobiles

1st HYUNDAI/HB20 8,836

2nd GM/ONIX 8,078

3rd GM/ONIX PLUS 7,781

4th FIAT/MOBI 7,476

5th GM/TRACKER 7,127

6th FIAT/ARGO 7093

7th VW/T CROSS 5,803

8th VW/GOL 5,773

9th RENAULT/KWID 5,719

10th HYUNDAI / CRETE 5,586

11th JEEP/COMPASS 5,047

12th VW/VOYAGE 4,476

13th FIAT/PULSE 4,398

14th JEEP/RENEGADE 3,755

15th NISSAN/KICKS 3,549

16th TOYOTA/COROLLA 3,360

17th FIAT/CHRONOS 3066

18th VW/NIVUS 3029

19th HONDA/HR-V 2,956

20th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 2,861

21st RENAULT/DUSTER 2,506

22nd TOYOTA/YARIS HB 2,341

23rd PEUGEOT/208 2,214

24th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 2,118

25th JEEP/COMMANDER 2064

26th GM/SPIN 2062

27th HONDA/CITY 1,742

28th CITROEN/C3 1604

29th HYUNDAI/HB20S 1,599

30th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 1,593

31st HONDA/CITY HATCH 1,452

32nd VW/TAOS 1421

33rd TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 1,360

34th RENAULT/LOGAN 834

35th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 823

36th GM/CRUZE SEDAN 780

37th RENAULT/SANDERO 777

38th TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 758

39th GM/TRAILBLAZER 717

40th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 677

41st CAOA CHERY/ICAR 596

42nd FIAT/FASTBACK 432

43rd MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 426

44th BMW/X1 346

45th VW/VIRTUS 313

46th AUDI/Q3 279

47th BMW/320I 278

48th AUDI/Q5 241

49th HYUNDAI/IONIQ 238

50th PEUGEOT/2008 227

51st GM/EQUINOX 217

52nd VOLVO/XC60 216

53rd NISSAN/VERSA 196

54th LR/DISCOVERY 153

55th VOLVO/XC40 145

56th TOYOTA/RAV4 124

57th PORSCHE/911 108

58th BMW/330E 99

59th GM/CROSS 98

60th BMW/X5 97

61st PORSCHE/MACAN 96

62nd FORD/BRONCO SPORT 91

63rd VW/POLO 89

64th FORD/TERRITORY 85

65th BMW/X4 79

66th RENAULT/CAPTUR 69

67th MINI/COOPER 68

68th FORD/MUSTANG 55

69th MB/CLASS C 52

70th BMW/X3 46

71st CAOA CHERY/ARRIZO 6 45

72nd MITSUBISHI/PAJERO 42

73rd AUDI/A4 36

74th HYUNDAI/TUCSON 33

75th AUDI/A3 SEDAN 29

76th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 3X 29

77th AUDI/A5 26

78th BMW/I3 26

79th KIA/CARNIVAL 25

80th BMW/420 22

light commercials

1st FIAT/STRADA 9.908

2nd VW/SAVEIRO 4,608

3rd FIAT/TORO 4,335

4th TOYOTA/HILUX 4,163

5th GM/S10 2,408

6th FIAT/FIORINO 1903

7th RENAULT/OROCH 1,641

8th MITSUBISHI/L200 1,429

9th FORD/RANGER 1,328

10th RENAULT/MASTER 1,187

11th NISSAN/FRONTIER 674

12th VW/AMAROK 621

13th RAM/3500 441

14th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 298

15th FORD/TRANSIT 284

16th FIAT/SCUDO 259

17th CITROEN/JUMPY 255

18th KIA/K2500 247

19th PEUGEOT/PARTNER 218

20th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 178

21st IVECO/DAILY 152

22nd RAM/1500 148

23rd RAM/2500 89

24th EFFA/V21 85

25th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 315 60

26th FORD/MAVERICK 55

27th JEEP/GLADIATOR 35

28th FIAT/DUCATO 30

29th EFFA/V22 24

30th IVECO/DAILY 35-150 23

31st IVECO/DAILY 30-130 20

32nd HYUNDAI/HR 18

33rd M.BENZ/SPRINTER 314 16

34th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 13

35th CITROEN/JUMPER 9

36th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 416 7

37th EFFA/V25 6

38º PEUGEOT/BOXER 5

39th JAC/v260 5

40th FOTON/AUMARK 1039 5

41st KIA/UK2500 4

42nd FOTON/AUMARK 3.5-14DT 4

43rd FORD/F150 3

44th JAC/IEV750 3

45th TOYOTA/BANDEIRANTE 2

46th ENGESA/EE34 1

47th GM/CHEVY 1

48th GM/MONTANA 1

49th GM / SILVERADO 1

50th IVECO/DAILY 30H13 1

Direct sales

Automobiles

1st FIAT/MOBI 5,917

2nd HYUNDAI/HB20 5,595

3rd FIAT/ARGO 4,887

4th VW/VOYAGE 4,466

5th GM/ONIX PLUS 4,383

6th VW/GOL 4,243

7th JEEP/COMPASS 3,631

8th GM/ONIX 3067

9th RENAULT/KWID 2,733

10th JEEP/RENEGADE 2,714

11th GM/TRACKER 2,628

12th VW/T CROSS 2,336

13th PEUGEOT/208 2,063

14th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 2004

15th FIAT/CHRONOS 1974

16th JEEP/COMMANDER 1,783

17th GM/SPIN 1,600

18th RENAULT/DUSTER 1,568

19th FIAT/PULSE 1,327

20th NISSAN/KICKS 1003

21st HYUNDAI/HB20S 965

22nd RENAULT/LOGAN 772

23rd GM/TRAILBLAZER 692

24th TOYOTA/COROLLA 671

25th RENAULT/SANDERO 554

26th CITROEN/C3 530

27th HYUNDAI / CRETE 487

28th CAOA CHERY/ICAR 477

29th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 474

30th TOYOTA/YARIS HB 465

31st TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 374

32nd GM/CRUZE SEDAN 364

33rd VW/NIVUS 306

34th HYUNDAI/IONIQ 238

35th AUDI/Q5 235

36th FIAT/FASTBACK 232

37th VOLVO/XC60 216

38th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 215

39th PEUGEOT/2008 211

40th HONDA/HR-V 208

41st MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 176

42nd VW/TAOS 174

43rd CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 167

44th HONDA/CITY 160

45th VOLVO/XC40 144

46th AUDI/E TRON 138

47th VW/VIRTUS 99

48th KIA/NIRO 94

49º PEUGEOT/3008 89

50th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 87

light commercials

1st FIAT/STRADA 6,558

2nd VW/SAVEIRO 4,456

3rd FIAT/TORO 2,944

4th GM/S10 2,042

5th FIAT/FIORINO 1,416

6th RENAULT/OROCH 1,343

7th TOYOTA/HILUX 1,195

8th RENAULT/MASTER 920

9th MITSUBISHI/L200 746

10th FORD/RANGER 666

11th RAM/3500 425

12th NISSAN/FRONTIER 345

13th FIAT/SCUDO 259

14th PEUGEOT/PARTNER 182

15th FORD/TRANSIT 161

16th RAM/1500 140

17th VW/AMAROK 90

18th RAM/2500 89

19th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 75

20th CITROEN/JUMPY 67

21st VW/MAN/EXPRESS 57

22nd FORD/MAVERICK 26

23rd JEEP/GLADIATOR 19

24th FIAT/DUCATO 12

25th HYUNDAI/HR 2

26th PEUGEOT/BOXER 2

[Fonte: Fenabrave]