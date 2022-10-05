The best selling cars in Brazil in September 2022

The car and light commercial market fell by 7.12% in September compared to August, with 180,424 registrations. However, compared to the same period in 2021, the increase was a significant 26.76%.
Year-to-date, the fall was 5.08% with 1,395,158 registrations.
Among the brands, Fiat maintained the advantage, while GM took the second position, followed by VW. Hyundai settled in fourth position, with Toyota, Renault and Jeep.
Honda bounced back, leaving Nissan and Citroën behind. The Parisian took her sister out of the Top 10, as did Caoa Chery, leaving the Chinese-Brazilian and French soon after.
Ford and Mitsubishi practically tied, as the difference was in two cars…
BMW continues to reign supreme in luxury, with Audi and then RAM, which has been trampling on sales.
Kia, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and Land Rover closed the Fenabrave Top 21.
Among the cars, the HB20 turned the tables before the final line and led, with Onix and Onix Plus to follow.
Tracker got in between Mobi and Argo, while T-Cross and Gol appeared, with Kwid and Creta closing out the Top 10.
Fastback and the unreleased Ioniq are already on the list, with 911 selling more than 100 units in September. The New C3 already has more than 1,600 license plates.
In light commercials, the highlight was Saveiro, vice-leader in September, knocking Toro out of its position, as well as leaving Hilux behind.
Another that deserves attention is the Ram 3500 with 441 sold.
In direct sales, the share was 52.29%, with Fiat having 26.91% of market share, with the Mobi being the most sold, followed by the HB20.
Check out below the 21 brands, 80 cars and 50 best-selling light commercial vehicles in September 2022, with direct sales:
brands
1st FIAT 38,922 21.57%
2nd GM 29,297 16.24%
3rd VW 26,154 14.50%
4th HYUNDAI 16,336 9.05%
5th TOYOTA 14,972 8.30%
6th RENAULT 12,734 7.06%
7th JEEP 10,907 6.05%
8th HONDA 6,153 3.41%
9th NISSAN 4,432 2.46%
10th CITROEN 3,986 2.21%
11th CAOA CHERY 3,764 2.09%
12th PEUGEOT 3072 1.70%
13th FORD 1,914 1.06%
14th MITSUBISHI 1,912 1.06%
15th BMW 1,145 0.63%
16th AUDI 798 0.44%
17th RAM 678 0.38%
18th KIA 661 0.37%
19th VOLVO 499 0.28%
20th M.BENZ 434 0.24%
21st LAND ROVER 320 0.18%
Automobiles
1st HYUNDAI/HB20 8,836
2nd GM/ONIX 8,078
3rd GM/ONIX PLUS 7,781
4th FIAT/MOBI 7,476
5th GM/TRACKER 7,127
6th FIAT/ARGO 7093
7th VW/T CROSS 5,803
8th VW/GOL 5,773
9th RENAULT/KWID 5,719
10th HYUNDAI / CRETE 5,586
11th JEEP/COMPASS 5,047
12th VW/VOYAGE 4,476
13th FIAT/PULSE 4,398
14th JEEP/RENEGADE 3,755
15th NISSAN/KICKS 3,549
16th TOYOTA/COROLLA 3,360
17th FIAT/CHRONOS 3066
18th VW/NIVUS 3029
19th HONDA/HR-V 2,956
20th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 2,861
21st RENAULT/DUSTER 2,506
22nd TOYOTA/YARIS HB 2,341
23rd PEUGEOT/208 2,214
24th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 2,118
25th JEEP/COMMANDER 2064
26th GM/SPIN 2062
27th HONDA/CITY 1,742
28th CITROEN/C3 1604
29th HYUNDAI/HB20S 1,599
30th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 1,593
31st HONDA/CITY HATCH 1,452
32nd VW/TAOS 1421
33rd TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 1,360
34th RENAULT/LOGAN 834
35th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 823
36th GM/CRUZE SEDAN 780
37th RENAULT/SANDERO 777
38th TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 758
39th GM/TRAILBLAZER 717
40th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 677
41st CAOA CHERY/ICAR 596
42nd FIAT/FASTBACK 432
43rd MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 426
44th BMW/X1 346
45th VW/VIRTUS 313
46th AUDI/Q3 279
47th BMW/320I 278
48th AUDI/Q5 241
49th HYUNDAI/IONIQ 238
50th PEUGEOT/2008 227
51st GM/EQUINOX 217
52nd VOLVO/XC60 216
53rd NISSAN/VERSA 196
54th LR/DISCOVERY 153
55th VOLVO/XC40 145
56th TOYOTA/RAV4 124
57th PORSCHE/911 108
58th BMW/330E 99
59th GM/CROSS 98
60th BMW/X5 97
61st PORSCHE/MACAN 96
62nd FORD/BRONCO SPORT 91
63rd VW/POLO 89
64th FORD/TERRITORY 85
65th BMW/X4 79
66th RENAULT/CAPTUR 69
67th MINI/COOPER 68
68th FORD/MUSTANG 55
69th MB/CLASS C 52
70th BMW/X3 46
71st CAOA CHERY/ARRIZO 6 45
72nd MITSUBISHI/PAJERO 42
73rd AUDI/A4 36
74th HYUNDAI/TUCSON 33
75th AUDI/A3 SEDAN 29
76th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 3X 29
77th AUDI/A5 26
78th BMW/I3 26
79th KIA/CARNIVAL 25
80th BMW/420 22
light commercials
1st FIAT/STRADA 9.908
2nd VW/SAVEIRO 4,608
3rd FIAT/TORO 4,335
4th TOYOTA/HILUX 4,163
5th GM/S10 2,408
6th FIAT/FIORINO 1903
7th RENAULT/OROCH 1,641
8th MITSUBISHI/L200 1,429
9th FORD/RANGER 1,328
10th RENAULT/MASTER 1,187
11th NISSAN/FRONTIER 674
12th VW/AMAROK 621
13th RAM/3500 441
14th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 298
15th FORD/TRANSIT 284
16th FIAT/SCUDO 259
17th CITROEN/JUMPY 255
18th KIA/K2500 247
19th PEUGEOT/PARTNER 218
20th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 178
21st IVECO/DAILY 152
22nd RAM/1500 148
23rd RAM/2500 89
24th EFFA/V21 85
25th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 315 60
26th FORD/MAVERICK 55
27th JEEP/GLADIATOR 35
28th FIAT/DUCATO 30
29th EFFA/V22 24
30th IVECO/DAILY 35-150 23
31st IVECO/DAILY 30-130 20
32nd HYUNDAI/HR 18
33rd M.BENZ/SPRINTER 314 16
34th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 13
35th CITROEN/JUMPER 9
36th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 416 7
37th EFFA/V25 6
38º PEUGEOT/BOXER 5
39th JAC/v260 5
40th FOTON/AUMARK 1039 5
41st KIA/UK2500 4
42nd FOTON/AUMARK 3.5-14DT 4
43rd FORD/F150 3
44th JAC/IEV750 3
45th TOYOTA/BANDEIRANTE 2
46th ENGESA/EE34 1
47th GM/CHEVY 1
48th GM/MONTANA 1
49th GM / SILVERADO 1
50th IVECO/DAILY 30H13 1
Direct sales
Automobiles
1st FIAT/MOBI 5,917
2nd HYUNDAI/HB20 5,595
3rd FIAT/ARGO 4,887
4th VW/VOYAGE 4,466
5th GM/ONIX PLUS 4,383
6th VW/GOL 4,243
7th JEEP/COMPASS 3,631
8th GM/ONIX 3067
9th RENAULT/KWID 2,733
10th JEEP/RENEGADE 2,714
11th GM/TRACKER 2,628
12th VW/T CROSS 2,336
13th PEUGEOT/208 2,063
14th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 2004
15th FIAT/CHRONOS 1974
16th JEEP/COMMANDER 1,783
17th GM/SPIN 1,600
18th RENAULT/DUSTER 1,568
19th FIAT/PULSE 1,327
20th NISSAN/KICKS 1003
21st HYUNDAI/HB20S 965
22nd RENAULT/LOGAN 772
23rd GM/TRAILBLAZER 692
24th TOYOTA/COROLLA 671
25th RENAULT/SANDERO 554
26th CITROEN/C3 530
27th HYUNDAI / CRETE 487
28th CAOA CHERY/ICAR 477
29th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 474
30th TOYOTA/YARIS HB 465
31st TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 374
32nd GM/CRUZE SEDAN 364
33rd VW/NIVUS 306
34th HYUNDAI/IONIQ 238
35th AUDI/Q5 235
36th FIAT/FASTBACK 232
37th VOLVO/XC60 216
38th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 215
39th PEUGEOT/2008 211
40th HONDA/HR-V 208
41st MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 176
42nd VW/TAOS 174
43rd CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 167
44th HONDA/CITY 160
45th VOLVO/XC40 144
46th AUDI/E TRON 138
47th VW/VIRTUS 99
48th KIA/NIRO 94
49º PEUGEOT/3008 89
50th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 87
light commercials
1st FIAT/STRADA 6,558
2nd VW/SAVEIRO 4,456
3rd FIAT/TORO 2,944
4th GM/S10 2,042
5th FIAT/FIORINO 1,416
6th RENAULT/OROCH 1,343
7th TOYOTA/HILUX 1,195
8th RENAULT/MASTER 920
9th MITSUBISHI/L200 746
10th FORD/RANGER 666
11th RAM/3500 425
12th NISSAN/FRONTIER 345
13th FIAT/SCUDO 259
14th PEUGEOT/PARTNER 182
15th FORD/TRANSIT 161
16th RAM/1500 140
17th VW/AMAROK 90
18th RAM/2500 89
19th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 75
20th CITROEN/JUMPY 67
21st VW/MAN/EXPRESS 57
22nd FORD/MAVERICK 26
23rd JEEP/GLADIATOR 19
24th FIAT/DUCATO 12
25th HYUNDAI/HR 2
26th PEUGEOT/BOXER 2