The economy under Bolsonaro: radiography of the disaster

Per Bruno Lupionat DW Brazil

Brazilians went to the polls in the first round this Sunday (02/10) to answer whether or not Jair Bolsonaro deserves to stay four more years in charge of the country. In addition to issues related to democratic institutions, under continuous attacks by the far-right president, the assessment of voters’ living conditions will be at stake, such as work, income and food prices.

The evolution of economic and social indicators in Brazil during the Bolsonaro government shows three distinct phases. The year 2019, the first of his administration, was marked by weak economic growth, inflation under control and relatively stable unemployment. The following two years, under the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, with recession and high unemployment. And the current year, also influenced by the war in Ukraine, with high inflation and unemployment in the first half, but better indicators in the second.

The socioeconomic picture from 2019 to 2021, even when there are consolidated annual data, also shows a significant deterioration in the average income of the population, income inequality and poverty, which reached their worst values ​​since the beginning of the historical series, in 2012. More data recent data, over the current year, indicate a slight reversal of this trend.

Economic growth

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a measure of the wealth produced by a country, performed poorly in the first year of the Bolsonaro government, and was already on a downward trend before the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

Economist Claudio Considera, an associate researcher at FGV-IBRE and former secretary of economic monitoring at the Ministry of Finance (1999-2002), says that the low growth in 2019 can be partly attributed to the climate of institutional chaos promoted by the president.

“It had to do with that mess Bolsonaro made. Every day there was confusion, this scares consumers and entrepreneurs. The investment rate was very low, the government was leaving and the private sector was not coming in, because of the uncertainty of that moment,” he says.

In 2020, with the pandemic, the GDP goes into deep retraction, and ends the year with a fall of 3.9%. In the following year, the trend begins to reverse and there is a recovery of the economy.

This resumption, says Considera, was mainly due to the service sector, which benefited from the expansion of the vaccination rate and the resumption of activities.

However, GDP is already decelerating again. If in the second quarter of this year it grew 1.2% in relation to the previous quarter, in the third quarter the change should be 0.4%. The prospects for next year are not good either. He estimates that growth will be 0.5%, reflecting the current restrictive monetary policy to contain inflation.

Cost of living

The first two years of the Bolsonaro government saw inflation under control, close to the Central Bank’s target, which in 2019 was 4.25% and in 2020, 4% – with a margin of 1.5 percentage points up or down.

In 2021, in the second year of the pandemic, prices began to spiral out of control. Vaccination against covid-19 was advancing and countries gradually returned to activity, but the disorganization of logistics and production chains and strict lockdowns in China pressured prices around the world.

That year, annual inflation in Brazil was 10.06%, well above the BC target, which was 4%, with a margin of 1.5 percentage points. One item that rose even higher, outside the curve, was beef, which ended up becoming a theme of this year’s election campaign.

The rise in prices continued to worsen in 2022, also due to the war in Ukraine, invaded by Russia in February. The conflict sent fuel prices soaring, with repercussions on the economy as a whole and on the president’s popularity.

Pressured by the proximity of the electoral campaign, the Bolsonaro government articulated and approved in Congress a limit of 17% for the ICMS rate, a state tax, on fuel. This rate varied from state to state, and reached 34% in Rio de Janeiro. The president also promoted successive changes in command of Petrobras to pressure the state-owned company to adopt more consumer-friendly parameters in the redefinition of prices.

The measures had an effect, fuel prices dropped significantly and inflation began to decline in the second quarter of 2022. The country registered deflation in July (0.68%) and August (0.36%), and should also register deflation in September (0.37%, according to the IPCA-15). The current estimate is that the year will close with accumulated inflation of around 6%.

unemployment rate

Employment performance during the first year of Bolsonaro’s administration was relatively stable, in the range of 12%, with seasonal variations. The arrival of the pandemic, with health restrictions and the closure of trade, impacted the job market from the beginning of 2020, which worsened until March 2021, when the unemployment rate hit 14.9%.

From that moment on, the job market began to recover. In the quarter ending in August, the unemployment rate was 8.9%, a level that had last been reached in the quarter ending in August 2015.

The resumption of employment was also mainly due to the service sector, which is labor intensive, says Considera. He considers, however, that they are generally of worse quality and lower-paying jobs than those in the industry, which has not yet fully recovered from the fall of the pandemic.

average income

Another parameter that shows how the economy impacts people’s living conditions is the real average income from all sources, which measures how much income people receive monthly, either from their work or from government social programs.

Over the first three years of the Bolsonaro government, this income fell in real terms. In 2019, it was R$2,471, one real less than the previous year. In 2020, of BRL 2,386, and in the following year of BRL 2,265, always at 2021 prices. It was the lowest value of the historical series, started in 2012.

The significant deterioration in income in 2021 was due, among other factors, to changes in the granting of emergency aid, which was not paid in the first quarter of that year, and then returned with lower values ​​than in the first year of the pandemic, says the economist Marcelo Ribeiro, researcher at the Observatory of Metropolis and professor at IPPUR/UFRJ. In addition, rising inflation has eroded the real value received by people.

In 2022, income rose again, but the consolidated data, which brings together all sources, will only be known next year. In the quarterly series, which measures the income from work of employed people, without considering the unemployed and gains from social benefits, the second quarter of the year recorded its first increase since the beginning of the pandemic: the value was R$ 2,693. 9% higher than in the previous quarter.

Real per capita income from all sources in 2021 was BRL 1,353, also the lowest in the historical series. And this drop in income during the Bolsonaro government was felt more intensely by the poorest sections of the population, contributing to the increase in inequality.

Rent inequality

The biggest relative drop in income from all sources from 2020 to 2021 occurred in the stratum of the 5% of the population that earns the least: negative variation of 33.9%, in real terms. In comparison with the beginning of the historical series, in 2012, this portion of Brazilians also lost the most: 48% less income.

The second group that lost the most was that of Brazilians in the 5% to 10% that gained the least: a drop of 31.8% from 2020 to 2021, and of 25.3% since the beginning of the series.

At the other end, that of the richest Brazilians, the loss of income was much smoother. In the range between the 95% and 99% of the distribution, the drop in real income from 2020 to 2021 was only 3.4%, and 4.3% since the beginning of the series.

At the top of the pyramid, the 1% with the best incomes, which last year was equivalent to a monthly per capita income of more than R$15,940, the drop was 6.4% from 2020 to 2021 and 6.9% since the beginning of the series.

As a result of this poorly distributed impact, there was an increase in inequality, which can be measured by the Gini coefficient, with 0 being absolute equality and 1 being absolute inequality.

A Gini calculation carried out by the Observatório das Metrópoles for residents of twenty metropolitan regions in Brazil identified a slight drop in inequality from 2018 to 2019, in the first year of the government – ​​from 0.563 to 0.562 – and in the second year, to 0.555, due to payment emergency aid of R$ 600. However, the following year, inequality increased to 0.565, the highest level in the historical series started in 2012.

Ribeiro attributes the significant worsening of inequality in 2021 to the non-payment of emergency aid in the first four months of the year and to inflation. “When he started to be paid, under that amount [de R$ 400], was already in a context of increased inflation. There was a loss in the level of income, which caused the level of poverty and inequality to increase,” he says.

It also did not help to fight poverty and inequality the fact that, in the Bolsonaro government, the annual readjustments of the minimum wage were just enough to cover the inflation of the period. The amount currently in effect, of R$1,212, is slightly lower than the one in October 2017, which corrected by the IPCA would today be equivalent to R$1,226.

Poverty

The evolution of poverty in the Bolsonaro government registered a slight improvement in the first year, a slight worsening in the second and an explosion in the third.

The president took over the Planalto Palace with 19.5% of residents of metropolitan regions in poverty (with a daily income of up to US$5.50 in purchasing power parity) and 4.4% of them in extreme poverty (with income daily rate of up to USD 1.90 in purchasing power parity).

After the first two years of relative stability, in 2021 the percentage of people living in poverty in metropolitan regions rose to 23.7% (7.2 million people more than in 2014). The percentage of people in extreme poverty reached 6.3%, or 3.1 million more than in 2014 – of which 1.6 million entered this range in 2021 alone.

Ribeiro says that the signs of recovery in labor income and the reduction of inflation in the second quarter of this year are positive for the reduction of inequality. The precise measurement of the impact on poverty, however, will only be possible in the following year, when income data from all sources, including social benefits, are released. He points out that the recovery in income from work seen so far still leaves it at a lower level than at the beginning of the pandemic.

